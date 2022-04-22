Former NFL Executive Drops Late Surprise Prediction for Lions Pick

The Detroit Lions have been rumored to be in play for plenty of things with regards to the 2022 NFL draft, and there’s been plenty of ideas about what the team could choose to do when the draft comes around.

Most believe the team would look at defensive line for their second-overall pick, and others have seen safety, quarterback or even offensive line as possibly being in the mix. Very few people have gone out on a limb to project the Lions will draft a cornerback, but that is just what is happening late in the process from a decent source on the topic.

Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum recently sat down for an exclusive interview with OddsChecker.com and The33rdTeam.com, and made a pretty interesting call as it relates to what he think will happen in the draft.

“I think Detroit takes Sauce Gardner from Cincinnati,” Tannenbaum said in the interview. “But if they don’t, (Kayvon) Thibodeaux is the safer pick than (Travon) Walker. Walker’s lack of production would concern me, especially at number 2.”

Thibodeaux has come on strong in recent days as the potential favorite for the Lions, and many others believe Walker would be too risky for the team as well. Gardner and Thibodeaux, thus, could represent the final two for the Lions if Tannenbaum is correct.

Interestingly enough, the odds don’t necessarily favor Gardner being the pick of the Lions or being selected in the second-overall slot. As OddsChecker explained, at +1600, he currently has the longest odds of any player to be selected in the spot, trailing the likes of Kayvon Thibodeaux, Aidan Hutchinson, Travon Walker and even Malik Willis.

At this point, it feels as if Gardner could be a long-shot for Detroit, but that didn’t stop one insider from casting his vote that the Lions pull a stunner. Fortunately, all will be revealed soon.

Why Picking Gardner Could Make Sense for Lions

Do the Lions need a cornerback early in this draft? That point is debatable given some of the guys already on the roster, but the team could certainly use some depth at the position to help supplement their roster. At cornerback, the team witnessed production from a pair of undrafted free agents in AJ Parker and Jerry Jacobs. The play of both looks like it will be good enough to shore up the position into the future. In addition to those players, the Lions watched as Amani Oruwariye became a star this season, and the team still has Jeff Okudah on the roster, though he will be coming off injury in 2022. Additionally, the team will have a player in Ifeatu Melifonwu looking to take the next step from his rookie year. Add it all up and there is certainly reason to feel positive about the future of the group moving forward. The Lions could certainly draft or sign underrated players to fill in at both spots. In Mike Hughes, who they signed in the offseason, they could have found another player to help for depth’s sake.

If the Lions deem the secondary to still be a huge need, Gardner might be the best player to take at the spot considering the questions about Derek Stingley Jr. as well as some of the other prospects in the backfield like safety Kyle Hamilton.

Gardner's College Stats & Highlights

While playing for Cincinnati, Gardner was a sound player that has only managed to rise up draft boards relative to where folks thought he would be selected. The reasoning was his great production. Gardner put up 99 tackles and 9 interceptions with the Bearcats in college and showed a knack for not only intercepting the ball, but being in the right place at the right time. He also had 16 passes defended and scored 2 touchdowns in his career. Here’s a look at some of the highlights:



Play



Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner Ultimate Cincinnati Highlights 🌟 || HD Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner Ultimate Cincinnati Highlights 🌟 || HD Be sure to like and subscribe to Prince Highlights 2022-02-11T03:40:00Z

Within the highlights, Gardner shows a good ability to pursue on defense and has all the hallmarks of a player who evolves into an elite cornerback once he gets into the next level with the right coaching. According to some, the Lions could be the team that will give him his soft landing when all is said and done.

