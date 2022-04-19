Lions Draft Preview: Why Big Ten Stars Figure as Top Value Picks

A big goal for any NFL team when they tackle the draft is finding a way to add value as they move on through every round. Getting this done allows a team to check off their needs confidently while allowing them to find potential hidden gems along the way.

The Detroit Lions will have the opportunity to do this in multiple different ways during the 2022 draft, and the team can confidently fill needs while chasing some solid talent throughout the draft.

What players could figure as some of the best values for the team in 2022? Here’s a look at some of the names for the Lions to remember that could provide them a major boost for the future and give them some definite return on investment if they come to the team.

Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

While playing for Cincinnati, it is hard to argue Ridder’s cache as a starting quarterback. He won numerous big games and led his team to the College Football Playoff in 2022. Statistically, Ridder was just as good, putting up 10,239 yards as well as 87 touchdowns in his career. Here’s a look at some of his best plays during his career:





Obviously, with a small-school stature, Ridder has a lot to prove at the next level, and some mock drafts have had him being selected in the first or second-round of the draft. Ridder would probably be a project player for a team like Detroit to develop for the future. If he could be had with a second-round selection, it could be a huge value for the Lions.

Dax Hill, S, Michigan

While at Michigan, it could have been easy for folks to overlook Hill simply because of the fact that he was a player on a defense that had a ton of star power. Even though that was the case, Hill stood out for his play and his production on the field in a big way most of the time. He has collected 149 tackles and 4 interceptions to go with 15 passes defended and 3 fumble recoveries.

Here’s a look at what Hill did in college:





Hill was a very productive player that has shown he can show up and play a key role in the NFL for a team. Many think that he could be a second-round pick. Instead of going safety high, the Lions could score with Hill later on and still improve their defense.

David Bell, WR, Purdue

Pass catcher is a huge need for Detroit, and the Lions could score with a player like Bell, who may not have to command a first or second-round pick. In terms of Bell the player, the Purdue wideout was extremely dangerous this season given his big-play ability. He’s got a big body and is the kind of pass catcher that the Lions could love in order to generate some bigger plays for their offense. With 2,946 yards and 21 touchdowns, Bell has been one of the most productive wideouts in the Big Ten and is trending well to the NFL. Here’s a look at his work:





Obviously, the Lions would love to score in back-to-back drafts with players who are underrated and perhaps mid-round steals. That could make Bell one of the best values at wideout.

Arnold Ebiketie, DE/LB, Penn State

The Lions need pass rush, and with them expected to go in that direction early, there may be no need for another rusher further down the board. Last year, however, Brad Holmes rolled the dice on a pair of linemen in consecutive rounds so it could happen again. If it does, Ebiketie is a solid option for Detroit. While playing with Penn State and Temple in college, the rusher put up 120 tackles and 15.5 sacks to go with 5 forced fumbles proving his activity.

Here’s what he did in college:

It’s possible Ebiketie sneaks into the first-round discussion, but it’s far more likely he slips down the board a bit. If that happens, this could be the kind of value the Lions can’t pass up as an obvious upgrade to the team’s weakened defensive line and linebacking core. Ebiketie will make a team very happy they took the gamble.

Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin

Chenal had a fantastic performance during Wisconsin’s recent pro day, and that should get him firmly on the list for the Lions, who need help at linebacker. The last time Detroit went with a Badgers linebacker, DeAndre Levy turned out to be a solid fixture for the team. Chenal could prove to be just as good, given 178 tackles, 11 sacks, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble in college. Here’s a look at some of his best work:





Chenal could be a speedy, hard-nosed addition that could make some tough plays for the Lions defense and pair well with fellow former Big Ten linebacker Derrick Barnes. The Lions may be able to nab him in the third-round, which could make him an ultimate value for the team.

