Duce Staley Maintains ‘Good Memories’ Ahead of Eagles Reunion

Week 7’s contest for the Detroit Lions took all the thunder in terms of a reunion, but Week 8 will have no shortage of storylines for fans as well.

The Philadelphia Eagles will bring Darius Slay back to town for the first time, and he will be met by former Eagles’ franchise legend and running backs coach Duce Staley, who left the organization this past offseason for the first time in decades since a brief stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2004 to 2006.

Staley moved on to the Lions this past offseason to take over the running back coach job and become the team’s assistant head coach, and has likely been thinking about the moment he would play his former team since the schedule was released. Speaking in an interview posted to DetroitLions.com on Thursday, October 28, Staley admitted to having great memories to fall back on from his time in Pennsylvania.

“I think I’m past the emotional part of it,” Staley told the media of the return to face his old team. “Of course I’ve got a lot of great memories there both as a player and as a coach, so you play the team of course that drafted you, you coached for them, there’s a lot of memories. Lot of good memories.”

As Staley explained, even in spite of his abrupt exit, he maintains no ill-will toward his former team and still has some great connections with former coaches on the team.

“That’s a great organization. Bunch of great people in that room. Got a lot of great relationships still to this day with those people,” Staley told the media. “I get a chance to call or text every now and then, check on them, they check on me. So the relationship is still good. It’s a great feeling to have friends like that still there.”

Friendships aside, the Lions are looking for their first win, so undoubtably, they will be bringing some extra fire to the matchup.

D’Andre Swift Enjoying Working With Duce Staley

A great part of Staley’s job in Detroit is working with D’Andre Swift, the Lions’ young running back. Ironically, Swift hails from Philadelphia and a big part of his childhood was watching his running backs coach compete on the field of play. Staley took over the spot in Detroit last offseason, and as a result, gets to work with Swift all the time. It’s a moment that Swift doesn’t take for granted at all, and one he still finds amazing given his connection with Staley even ahead of the time they currently spend together in Detroit.

“It’s crazy how stuff works out. He was the guy I talked to the most with stuff at the NFL Combine process, so it’s crazy how he ended up being my coach and everything like that,” Swift said to the media. “I definitely was a big fan of him when he played for the Eagles.”

Working with a player you grew up being a fan of has to be an amazing moment, and there is no doubting the fact that Swift has the Staley connection from Philadelphia to Detroit to rely on now. It’s a big reason the Lions hired Staley in the first place.

Staley Career Stats

Fans will remember Staley for the hard-charging career he had with the Philadelphia Eagles. From 1997-2003, Staley was a running back for the Eagles before joining the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2004-2006. He captured Super Bowl XL with the Steelers in Detroit, and then transitioned into a coaching role in Philadelphia starting in 2011 when he became a quality control coach for special teams. Starting in 2013, he was named the running backs coach and picked up the title of assistant head coach in 2018, which he held until his departure in 2020.

During his time with the Eagles, Staley helped in the development of multiple key running backs including LeSean McCoy, Miles Sanders, Jay Ajayi, LeGarrette Blount and others. The running game was a huge reason the Eagles captured Super Bowl LII and made a ton of memories in the process.

Obviously, Staley will be thinking about those days even as he coaches this weekend.

