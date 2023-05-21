Lions Named Logical Trade Suitor for Ex-Top 10 Draft Pick

The Detroit Lions selected defensive tackle Brodric Martin in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft to bolster the middle of their defensive line. But if it were up to CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin, the Lions would at least consider making one more major move to boost their defensive line interior.

Benjamin named the Lions one of “four logical landing spots” for Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver.

“Oliver’s been a sturdy piece of Buffalo’s interior for the last four years, but he’s entering a contract year and could be angling for a lucrative extension after massive deals for veterans like Javon Hargrave on the open market,” wrote Benjamin.

“Sean McDermott would surely much rather keep him around as the Bills make another title push, but if they could reallocate the $10.8M he’s due in 2023 and further bolster Josh Allen’s weapons, an early split probably isn’t out of the question.”

The Bills drafted Oliver at No. 9 overall in the 2019 NFL draft. In four NFL seasons, he’s recorded 14.5 sacks, 151 combined tackles, including 30 tackles for loss, 42 quarterback hits, 11 pass defenses and 4 forced fumbles in 62 games.

Last season, Oliver posted 2.5 sacks, 9 tackles for loss and 14 quarterback hits in 13 contests.

Could Lions Trade for Bills’ Ed Oliver?

In addition to his statistics, Oliver earned a solid grade against the run from Pro Football Focus during 2022. Among defensive linemen who played at least 50% of his team’s defensive snaps last season, Oliver finished 23rd out of 57 eligible players in run defense according to PFF.

Run defense is where the Lions could use the most help. Detroit finished 29th in rushing yards yielded and 30th in yards allowed per carry last season.

The Lions also gave up 22 rushing touchdowns, which was tied for third-most in the league.

Acquiring Oliver in a trade would likely boost Detroit’s defense against the run. At the very least, he would add depth to a thin position for the Lions.

Although the Lions signed Isaiah Buggs and Christian Covington this offseason, Detroit still doesn’t have a lot of veteran experience along its defensive line.

Buggs is the Lions’ only projected defensive line starter who has played more than two seasons in the NFL. Other than Buggs, Covington is the only Lions defensive lineman with more than 25 career starts.

Oliver is 25 years old and has 53 career starts.

Other Defensive Linemen the Lions Could Pursue This Offseason

Oliver is hardly the only defensive lineman projected to be a late offseason potential target for the Lions through either a trade or free agency.

Benjamin also listed the Lions as a logical landing spot for Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young.

Young would be a bigger addition for the Lions pass rush than Oliver, but the 2020 No. 2 overall pick is also strong in run defense.

PFF’s Brad Spielberger predicted the Lions to target defensive linemen Matt Ioannidis or Shelby Harris. Both are older than 28 years old with at least seven years of NFL experience.

The Lions signed Covington on May 10. It’s possible general manager Brad Holmes views Covington as the missing veteran presence his defensive line lacked after the draft.

With that in mind, it wouldn’t be shocking if the team doesn’t make another defensive line addition.

But if Holmes is considering adding another veteran defensive lineman, he has options, including Oliver if a trade is possible.