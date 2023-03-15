Lions’ Deal With Emmanuel Moseley Praised as a ‘Best Value’ in NFL

The Detroit Lions have been hard at work starting their offseason with signings, and one of the more underrated moved the team agreed to was the addition of cornerback Emmanuel Moseley.

At 26 years old, Moseley is not a big name on the market, nor is he a veteran player coming off a Pro Bowl season. He is just the opposite, in fact. A young player at the position looking for his big break the year after an injury may have slowed a dominating season.

The Lions reached a one-year, $6 million dollar pact with Moseley according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and that contract registers as one of the best given out early in free agency according to Pro Football Focus.

Writer Sam Monson has been looking at the top deals as he sees them early in free agency, and Detroit’s move to wrap up Moseley made the cut. As he explained, the Lions had struck out on upgrades at corner lately, but Moseley offers them a chance to get a major value relative to his metrics.

“Detroit signed multiple veteran cornerbacks in free agency, with Emmanuel Moseley representing the best value. For his career, Moseley has allowed just an 82.8 passer rating into his coverage. Shoring up that position with cheap but capable veterans gives the Lions a lot more flexibility in the draft to just select the best player available,” Monson wrote in the piece.

The biggest reason Moseley wasn’t more sought after in free agency was an ACL injury which cost him the 2022 season in Week 5. The good news for the Lions, though, is Moseley seems to be on track for a training camp return, meaning the Lions should be able to get him right back in the mix.

As Monson points out, it also helps lessen the blow on what Detroit must do in the draft. The cornerback class is strong, so it could allow the team not to be forced into a move with a player at that position they may not love.

All in all, adding a cornerback that has upside on a cheaper deal is a win for the Lions, especially relative to how much they needed at the position this offseason.

Emmanuel Moseley’s Career Stats & Highlights

With regards to Moseley’s own game, it’s clear the player is also a rising talent for Detroit. After coming into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Moseley has carved out a nice five year career thus far in the NFL.

Statistically, Moseley has done a nice job to adjust to the league and make an impact as a former undrafred free agent. Since joining San Francisco, Moseley has put up 161 tackles, 33 passes defended and one touchdown as well as one fumble recovery.

Emmanuel Moseley 2021-22 Highlights

Moseley was being counted on for a big 2022 season, but got unlucky with an ACL injury in Week 5 of the season that cost him the year. Moseley is said to be ready for a comeback by the time training camp rolls around, so that will be to Detroit’s benefit once the season is closer.

A low-cost flier on a player like Moseley seems to be a winning bet for the Lions relative to where he is at at this point in his career.

Emmanuel Moseley ‘Blessed’ With Lions Deal

In the topsy-turvy business of football, it can be hard for players to find agreements, especially ones who are coming off injury trouble. Moseley seems to understand that is the case, and is thankful for the Lions for giving him a chance.

After news of the agreement was spreading on March 14, the cornerback hopped on Twitter and shared an update. As he said, he felt truly blessed to be able to sign with the Lions in free agency this year.

Thank God truly blessed 🙏🏿 — Emmanuel Moseley (@Mannymoseley) March 14, 2023

“Thank God truly blessed,” Moseley tweeted with a pair of prayer hands.

It’s clear Moseley was grateful for the deal, and a chance to come to a rising Lions team that had a major need at cornerback for young talent to make an impact.

Perhaps Moseley knows as well that the Lions do often like to give players they like a shot to prove themselves and stick around in the future. A big season in 2023 on a sensible deal could offer him the chance to make a name for himself in Detroit.