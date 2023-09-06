Lions Rule Out Starting CB for Week 1, Waive Injured RB

The Detroit Lions made a pair of announcements involving injured players on September 6.

First, the team announced on its injury report that cornerback Emmanuel Moseley has been ruled out for the Week 1 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

#DETvsKC injury report presented by Henry Ford Health. pic.twitter.com/Iwxt2UA2FI — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 6, 2023

Also, the Lions announced they waived running back Jermar Jefferson with an injury settlement.

#Lions have waived RB Jermar Jefferson with an injury settlement. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 6, 2023

Although both tweets were bad news for the Lions, the team should be pleased about its health heading into Week 1. Detroit is particularly deep at Jefferson’s position of running back.