Lions Turn Heads With Re-Signing of Injury-Riddled CB: Report

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley played just 2 snaps before suffering a season-ending injury during his first season with the Detroit Lions in 2023. But the veteran defensive back will receive another chance to play for the Lions.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Lions re-signed Moseley to a 1-year contract on March 5.

“Moseley injured his ACL during his first game for Detroit in Week 5 vs. the Carolina Panthers, one year after he had torn his other ACL,” Schefter wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “But the Lions are bringing him back.”

Lions are re-signing CB Emmanuel Moseley to a one-year deal before he can enter free agency, per source. Moseley injured his ACL during his first game for Detroit in Week 5 vs. the Carolina Panthers, one year after he had torn his other ACL. But the Lions are bringing him back. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 5, 2024

Re-signing Moseley comes somewhat as a surprise. As Schefter detailed, Moseley has played in just six games the past two seasons because of a pair of ACL tears.

But the Lions need depth at cornerback and were willing to take another chance on Moseley. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

In reaction to the Moseley signing, some Lions fans were pleased the veteran cornerback is receiving another chance in Detroit. However, the decision to re-sign Moseley left other fans a little baffled.