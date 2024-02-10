Lions Linked to ‘Rising’, ‘Fearless’ Defensive Prospect in 2024 NFL Draft

Draft experts have already connected the Detroit Lions to a few different top cornerbacks from the 2024 draft class. But there’s still a long way to go in the process, so there will undoubtably be prospects rising and falling on draft boards. The Sports News’ Vinnie Iyer tied the Lions to one of those rising players in his latest NFL mock draft — Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

“The Lions’ big issues with downfield cornerback coverage finally burned them for good against the 49ers in the NFC championship game,” Iyer wrote. “Rakestraw, a rising prospect worth watching in the pre-draft process, will be attractive to Aaron Glenn because of aggressive, fearless, and physical man-to-man coverage.”

Rakestraw posted 35 total tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss and 4 pass defenses as a senior at Missouri in 2023. He also had 1 forced fumble.

How Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Could Fit With the Detroit Lions

At least early this offseason, there doesn’t appear to be a consensus ranking for cornerbacks set to be available in the 2024 NFL draft.

ESPN’s NFL draft experts have Clemson’s Nate Wiggins rated as the top cornerback in the class. However, NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah has Wiggins as his No. 5 cornerback.

With a bit of a hodgepodge at the position, a prospect such as Rakestraw could have an opportunity to move up the draft rankings with strong offseason performances.

Some experts, though, already consider him a top target. Jeremiah only had three cornerbacks ranked among his top 25 prospects in the class. Rakestraw was one of them.

“Rakestraw is a rangy, fluid cornerback who plays with energy and toughness,” Jeremiah wrote. “He is physical in press coverage, and he stays attached underneath and vertically.

“Overall, players with this profile at this position traditionally translate very well to the next level.”

ESPN has Rakestraw ranked the No. 5 cornerback in the class. Pro Football Focus has him at No. 6, but 27th overall in the entire draft.

Other Potential Cornerback Draft Targets for the Lions

As Iyer described, Rakestraw appears to be a natural fit for the Lions. But it isn’t the Missouri prospect or bust if Detroit is set on targeting a cornerback.

While there may not be a consensus top cornerback for 2024, some draft analysts appear to think highly of the group overall. PFF has seven cornerbacks rated among the top 32 players in the class.

A very popular name for the Lions in mock drafts the past month has been Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell.

Jeremiah has Mitchell rated as his No. 2 cornerback in the class. The big boards at ESPN and PFF have Mitchell as a top 4 prospect at his position.

The 33rd Team’s Marcus Mosher called the Lions drafting Mitchell “a home-run pick” on January 12.

Wiggins has also been a popular choice for the Lions in mock drafts this offseason.

Furthermore, Detroit has been linked to several edge rushers.

Ironically, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein predicted Rakestraw’s teammate, Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson to the Lions in his mock draft on February 5.

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks also had the Lions targeting a pass rusher — Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson. Two recent mock drafts from The Athletic had the Lions targeting defensive linemen as well.

That makes sense with pass defense the biggest need for the Lions this offseason. Detroit finished 27th in passing yards allowed and tied for 29th in net passing yards allowed per attempt in 2023.