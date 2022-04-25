Draft Insider Compares Controversial Prospect to Lions’ Ezekiel Ansah

During the draft process, the Detroit Lions have been looking close at multiple different prospects, but one of the most interesting has been Travon Walker.

Walker seemingly has one of the highest ceilings in the entire class, but is also looked at as a prospect that could take some time to develop, and as a result, folks see him as a major risk for teams to grab, especially early in the draft.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Despite having an elite combine performance, Walker is seen as a project and the kind of guy who could be boom or bust when he gets into the league. The draft gurus have seen that too, and NFL Network draft insider Daniel Jeremiah recently evoked a Lions stud’s name when bringing up Walker’s possible fit in Detroit.

On a conference call, Jeremiah said that Walker could be in the conversation for the Lions because of the fact that he flashes the same potential.

“Real rugged, physical player. Be kind of ironic, because if you look for players that have gone in the first round with some of the limited production that he has, maybe kind of one of those upside picks. The Lions with Ziggy Ansah is probably as good an example as any and was a really, really good player. That would be another one,” Jeremiah said.

A raw player is seen as a risk for the Lions who may want a sure thing, but an Ansah-Walker comparison is interesting. Each have a limited track record of success in college, but both also have athletic potential that is immense. To that end, the risk is high, but Ansah’s case shows what could happen if he takes off in the league.

Ansah Enjoyed Productive Career With Lions

If the Lions selected Walker and he turned into Ansah, that would be a great outcome thanks to how well Ansah played when he was with the team. After being a surprise 2023 top pick, Ansah became one of the most feared pass rushers in the league. Immediately, Ansah flashed his potential for Detroit, and enjoyed a wonderful rookie season with the team with 8 sacks and 32 total tackles. From there, Ansah would go on to have a Pro Bowl year in 2015 when he racked up 14.5 sacks. Ansah would go on to collect 50.5 sacks, 236 tackles and leave as a rare Detroit success story for a team with a usually incompetent pass rush.

Here’s some of his best work:

Play

Ezekiel Ansah | Detroit Lions Career Highlights | Drop a LIKE if you enjoyed Ezekiel Ansah's career as a Detroit Lion!! Want to see more content from me? Check out the links below! Twitter: twitter.com/J_Sillsy Twitch: twitch.tv/sillsy Insta: instagram.com/j_sillsy/?hl=en #DetroitLions #OnePride #EzekielAnsah (I do not own any of the content in this video; it was made for entertainment purposes) 2019-05-09T14:00:09Z

Ansah was a stud and a fan favorite, and there is no doubting the fact that he was a home-run selection for Detroit in the draft.

Walker’s Stats & Highlights

In terms of Walker, there is no doubt he is beginning to rise in the process. After he enjoyed an electric weekend on the field in Indianapolis, Walker could be sneaking up draft boards. His 4.5 40 yard-dash was simply an unheard of athletic feat for a man of his size. Walker also has the production to back those stats, with 61 tackles and 9.5 sacks in his college career:

Play

Travon Walker highlights NFL defensive end prospect Travon walker highlights 2022-01-09T00:56:47Z

Walker over some other big time defensive prospects like Kayvon Thibodeaux, Aidan Hutchinson and safety Kyle Hamilton would be debated intensely, but after the combine performance, the Lions could feel good about the selection. It would represent a bit of a gamble, but it could be one that pays off handsomely for Detroit’s defense in time.

It will be interesting to see if the Lions do indeed go with a player high on potential like Walker. If they did, it could be a decent outcome if he trends to play like Ansah, one of the franchise’s most productive pass rushers lately.

READ NEXT: Analyst Reveals Lions’ Chances of Deebo Samuel Deal