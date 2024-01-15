Rams’ Matthew Stafford Avoids Question on Lions Fans After Playoff Loss

Some Detroit Lions fans shared how they felt about former team quarterback Matthew Stafford when they welcomed him with boos at Ford Field on January 14. But after the Lions-Los Angeles Rams playoff matchup, Stafford did his best not to share how he felt about them.

When asked during his postgame press conference whether he was happy for the city of Detroit’s first playoff win in 32 years, Stafford responded with an unrelated comment.

“I’m happy for the players,” Stafford told the media. “I’m happy for those guys.”

The Lions edged the Rams, 24-23 on Wild Card weekend. The victory gave Detroit its first playoff win since January 1992.

QB Matthew Stafford Compliments Lions’ Jared Goff

Despite the tough postseason loss, the question on how he feels about Lions fans was the only one Stafford didn’t appear to want to answer.

Stafford shared during his postgame press conference that one of the Lions players he was happy for was the quarterback who replaced him in Detroit — Jared Goff.

“He led them to a win today. I’m happy for him,” Stafford said of Goff. “I thought he played excellent today. He’s leading an offense that’s playing at a really good clip right now.

“[Lions fans] should be proud of him. They should be cheering for him.”

Toward the end of his press conference, Stafford faced a question about Lions fans booing him before the game. Receiving boos from the crowd would be a logic reason for why Stafford avoided talking about his feeling towards Detroit fans.

But Stafford conveyed that he felt the boos weren’t all that unexpected.

“It’s a playoff game. I’m not surprised that they were excited about cheering for their team,” Stafford said. “I’m not too worried about anybody’s personal feelings toward me that was sitting in the stands.”

Lions Fans Boo Matthew Stafford

Despite the Stafford-Goff trade taking place three years ago, the Wild Card matchup was Stafford’s first time back at Ford Field as the opposing team’s starting quarterback.

The Lions and Rams last played during the 2021 season. Stafford and the Rams beat his former team, 28-19, in Los Angeles during Week 7.

Stafford played 12 years for the Lions after the team made him the No. 1 pick in the 2009 NFL draft. The season prior to the quarterback’s arrival, the Lions went 0-16.

Three years later, they were a playoff team with Stafford behind center.

Stafford is one of Detroit’s best players since the start of the Super Bowl era. With the Lions, he had more than twice as many passing yards and passing touchdowns than any other quarterback in team history.

Based on that history, it is surprising so many Lions fans booed Stafford prior to the playoff matchup. NFL pundits on social media certainly didn’t appear to be expecting the boo birds for the former Lions signal caller on January 14.

“And then Matthew Stafford took the field to heavy boos ….”

And then Matthew Stafford took the field to heavy boos….pic.twitter.com/nRUYXFX4DD https://t.co/FFMLUPbd7C — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 15, 2024

Stafford should be celebrated in Detroit, but before a playoff game wasn’t the right time. Perhaps Lions fans will be more accepting of Stafford when the Rams return to Ford Field during the 2024 regular season.

During his 12 seasons with the Lions, Stafford posted a 62.6% completion percentage with 45,109 passing yards and 282 touchdowns. He posted a 74-90-1 record during the regular season.

In the playoffs, Stafford was 0-3 with Detroit. He is now 4-1 in the postseason with the Rams.