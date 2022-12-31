Lions Defender Predicts Extra Rowdy Ford Field: ‘Gonna Be Crazy’

The Detroit Lions have performed well this season at home, and lately, Ford Field has received rave reviews for bringing the passion over the last few weeks of the year.

With a 4-4 record at home, many could be tempted to label the Lions as average. That was due in part to many early season losses, however. Since a 15-9 win over Green Bay, the Lions are 3-1 at Ford Field.

All of this has led defensive tackle Alim McNeill to get fired up to see what the fans have in store for the season finale on New Year’s Day. Speaking to DetroitLions.com reporter Tim Twentyman on the Twentyman in the Huddle podcast, McNeill provided his take on the final game.

As he said, this contest could end up offering a little something extra from the crowd, and he thinks the team will be able to match that excitement.

“I mean, our home games have been great like you were saying. Packed out, but I think this Sunday might be a little bit different just because who we’re playing and what we’re playing for and the circumstances,” McNeill said on the show. “(As) home games (go) I think this Sunday is gonna be crazy, I’m not gonna lie. We’ll give them a good show. We got everything. We gotta put on for them.”

The Lions need a win badly to stay alive in the playoff hunt, so if ever there was a time for both the fans and the team to rise to the occasion, this is it. McNeill seems to understand that’s just what the team is going to find a way to do.

Recent home games have already been crazy, but could Lions fans take it up another notch? That’s the only thing left to be seen when the game plays out.

Hutchinson Reflects on Final Lions’ Home Game

The football season is a long odyssey, and the winding road has led to the point in the schedule where the last home game is a reality.

Not too long ago, Hutchinson was preparing for his opening entrance as a member of the Lions at Ford Field this fall. Now, he’s preparing to play in his final home game of his rookie season. Time has moved quickly, which has surprised Hutchinson.

“It’s crazy. I feel like this season just started. It’s felt long, but it’s so short at the same time. It’s gonna be fun one last time this year. I think we’re all ready to go at Ford Field,” he said.

One of the most impressive things for Hutchinson this season has been the Lions fans who come week in and week out to support the team. As he said, seeing that up close has been fantastic.

“They’ve been great even since the game one hype, we had the sellout. I mean really through it all they’ve stayed true and I think that’s really what makes Detroit fans so special. It’s really been so much fun. Great atmosphere. Those games have been great,” he admitted.

Clearly, the rookie is very appreciative of the fan support that he has received in his first season in the league.

Dan Campbell Ready to Give Fans Final Show

In terms of what the coaching staff led by Dan Campbell expects, it’s more of the same. A crowd that is rowdy, fired up and electric from the jump is just what could be on the menu for the first battle of 2023.

Campbell spoke to the media on Friday, December 30 and said that he also predicts an electric atmosphere. As he said, it’s one the team will have to fuel with their own exceptional play.

“I think it’ll be really what it’s been, which (is) electric. It does feel like home field advantage. It’s loud, crowd’s into it. Certainly gives us energy. We also know we got to fuel that fire, but it’ll be good. Last one at home,” Campbell told the media.

As Campbell said, the Lions will be excited to see the environment, and also use it as motivation for future games in January at home. Perhaps even playoff contests.

“If anything, then it just motivates you down the road to want to extend that and have more home games when you get into January. Because you know what it’ll be, but it’s good to be back, last one, let’s give them a show,” the coach said.

The crowd is going to be ready, and the hope is the players are just as ready to provide them that show.