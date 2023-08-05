The Detroit Lions could be bringing back a familiar face to compete for a spot on the offensive line.

Former Lions lineman Oday Aboushi took to Twitter to reveal that he was returning to Detroit and could be signing with the team.

“Headed to Motown for a potential reunion with the boys In blue,” Aboushi wrote, adding the Lions hashtag #onepride at the end of the tweet.

The free agent Aboushi could help add depth to a Lions line that has been hit by injuries and inconsistent play through the first two weeks of training camp and serve a leadership role on a young team.

Former Starter Returns to Detroit