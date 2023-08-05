The Detroit Lions could be bringing back a familiar face to compete for a spot on the offensive line.
Former Lions lineman Oday Aboushi took to Twitter to reveal that he was returning to Detroit and could be signing with the team.
“Headed to Motown for a potential reunion with the boys In blue,” Aboushi wrote, adding the Lions hashtag #onepride at the end of the tweet.
The free agent Aboushi could help add depth to a Lions line that has been hit by injuries and inconsistent play through the first two weeks of training camp and serve a leadership role on a young team.
Former Starter Returns to Detroit
It was not clear if Aboushi was planning to sign with the Lions or if he was returning to Detroit for a workout. He played for the Lions in 2019 and 2020, starting 10 games during that stretch while moving between right guard and right tackle.
As Jeff Risdon of USA Today’s Lions Wire noted, Aboushi could help add depth to the line in Detroit, especially given his ability to play multiple positions.
“While Graham Glasgow has looked strong and healthy in his own return to Detroit, presumptive starting RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai has dealt with recurring back issues in camp,” Risdon wrote. “Fifth-round rookie Colby Sorsdal and young Kayode Awosika have had some positive moments as reserve guards, but they lack the big-game experience and veteran presence Aboushi can bring.”
Aboushi has played for seven teams over the course of his nine-year NFL career. He suited up for the Los Angeles Rams last season, appearing in 15 games and making four starts at guard.
Lions Adding Depth
The Lions have already made a number of moves to add competition and make up for injuries through the first two weeks of training camp. As Justin Rogers of the Detroit News reported, the team signed a pair of players ahead of practice on August 5 to replace players lost to bolster depth, wide receiver Avery Davis and cornerback Tae Hayes.
Hayes, a former New England Patriots cornerback, will help make up for the loss of cornerback Jarren Williams after he suffered an injury on Thursday and was carted off the field. Williams was released with an injury designation.
As Jeremy Reisman of SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit noted, Davis is seen as a promising prospect who not yet had a chance to make an impression in the NFL.
“An undrafted prospect out of Notre Dame, Davis missed the entire 2022 season after tearing his ACL late in 2021 and then again in 2022 (other leg) in practice. Heading into 2022, Davis was named a team captain for Notre Dame and expected to be the team’s top slot receiver. In 2021, he tallied 386 receiving yards and four touchdowns in eight games.”
Reisman added that Davis was a multi-talented athlete, playing quarterback in high school and some running back during his sophomore year at Notre Dame. He worked out some at cornerback the following season before ultimately settling in as a wide receiver.
The Lions made another move on August 4, waiving edge rusher Zach Morton.