Frank Ragnow Notches Significant Career Honor Ahead of 2022 Season

The Detroit Lions may have surprised plenty of people when they selected Frank Ragnow in the first-round of the 2018 NFL draft, but folks who understood the talent of the player knew the team was getting an instant winner.

Ever since Ragnow stepped foot in the Detroit locker room, that’s been the case, so it came as no surprise last offseason when the team rewarded Ragnow with a quick contract extension not even letting him approach free agency. That four-year, $54 million dollar deal paid Ragnow handsomely, and it was money that was well-earned.

As a result of that deal, and his subsequent elite play, Ragnow has found himself honored by one of the best NFL lists of the offseason. This year, Ragnow is the center on the “All-Paid” team at NFL.com courtesy of senior researcher Anthony Holzman-Escareno. That list figures in not only contract money, but play grade from PFF as well.

Along with Trent Williams, Joe Thuney, Brandon Scherff and Ryan Ramczyk, Ragnow centers a stacked offensive front. Those players have not only played well in the trenches, but they’ve earned their money as well. That’s just what players are going for across the league whenever they enter as rookies.

It’s a major feather in Ragnow’s cap to not only be compensated well, but also earning his keep with elite play. A true win-win for a player.

Ragnow a Believer in Lions’ 2022 Offensive Line

As good as he is on the field, Ragnow has also made his mark in Detroit by being a great leader and teammate. As most players in the NFL know, this means deferring credit that goes to you toward others you play alongside. Ragnow did that in a big way when speaking with the media last month and talking about the expected play of he and his teammates on the field.

When speaking with the media on Thursday, April 21, Ragnow was not shy in sharing that he thinks Detroit’s line can be solid in 2022 if everyone stays healthy and plays together.

Ragnow talking about the Lions O-line if they can stay healthy and all play together this year: “We can be pretty dang good." — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) April 21, 2022

“Ragnow talking about the Lions O-line if they can stay healthy and all play together this year: “We can be pretty dang good,” the lineman said according to Twentyman’s tweet.

Given what happened last year and who figures to return, it would only make sense if the Lions were much improved. That’s the expectation from folks like Ragnow, but the player might have bigger goals than only that moving forward.

Ragnow’s Stats & Highlights With Lions

Thus far in his career, there is very positive feelings about where Ragnow’s play is heading, because he’s been a solid player for the Lions up front along their offensive line. A first-round pick in 2018 out of Arkansas, Ragnow has played guard and center for the team before switching back to his natural position in the middle of the line.

So far, that move has aided him in a big way in the last few seasons on the field of play.

Thus far in his career through the 2021-22 season, Ragnow has started 49 games for Detroit and has been a rock for the team’s front. He cracked the 2021 Pro Bowl as well as being named a second-team All-Pro. As a result of this, many see Ragnow’s future as a bright one in Detroit. Though a toe injury slowed him down for most of 2021, all signs point to a great return for Ragnow this year.

As many have said, Ragnow might now be the best player at his position in the entire NFL. Not only do fans see it, but the media is starting to catch on as well.

