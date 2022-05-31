PFF Pays Frank Ragnow Huge Tribute at Center Position for 2022

The Detroit Lions are looking toward a big season on the field for 2022, and a big reason why that could be the case figures to be the play of the offensive line.

Already, the group has been hypes as one of the top units in the league for this coming season, and center Frank Ragnow has helped in making that the case. His rapid development to the league has been a major plus for the team, and already, he is trending toward the best of the best at his position.

Pro Football Focus has loved Ragnow for a long time, and that was proven to be even more the case heading into this season. Writer Ben Linsey rated Ragnow a top-five center in the league, placing in the third spot for this coming season.

Only two players were rated ahead of Ragnow in Corey Linsley and Creed Humphrey. The Lions could see that status take a leap forward even more this year if Ragnow stays healthy.

Right now, though, he is already thought of as a top center in the league.

Lions 2022 Line Could Center on Ragnow

No pun intended, but Ragnow is an obvious center of attention for the Lions. While the team has to feel confident in the young Evan Brown given he came in and steadied the ship without Ragnow in the fold, they’d likely not want to rely on Brown long-term if they could help it. Ragnow is the elite of the elite in the NFL at his position, and he makes the entire team and line better. Detroit’s line took a notable step back when he was lost with a toe injury last year, so this time around, Ragnow has to stay healthy. The good news? He’s already proven as very durable during his run in the league, with 49 starts under his belt.

If Ragnow stays healthy, the Lions line could be one of the best in the league with him leading the way up front. At this point, Ragnow might be so good that he can tip the balance in this way all by himself.

Ragnow’s Stats & Highlights With Lions

Thus far in his career, there is very positive feelings about where Ragnow’s play is heading, because he’s been a solid player for the Lions up front along their offensive line. A first-round pick in 2018 out of Arkansas, Ragnow has played guard and center for the team before switching back to his natural position in the middle of the line.

So far, that move has aided him in a big way in the last few seasons on the field of play.

Thus far in his career through the 2021-22 season, Ragnow has started 49 games for Detroit and has been a rock for the team’s front. He cracked the 2021 Pro Bowl as well as being named a second-team All-Pro. As a result of this, many see Ragnow’s future as a bright one in Detroit. Though a toe injury slowed him down for most of 2021, all signs point to a great return for Ragnow this year.

As many have said, Ragnow might now be the best player at his position in the entire NFL. Not only do fans see it, but the media is starting to catch on as well.

