Buccaneers Center Singles out Lions Player as One of NFL’s Best

The Detroit Lions have a solid player in Frank Ragnow who seems to be just scratching the surface in terms of becoming elite, and that’s something that his peers clearly understand.

While speaking during the lead-up to the Super Bowl, Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ center Ryan Jensen was asked about who he thinks are the top players at his position in the league. Naturally, Jensen singled out himself, but also named a couple of guys from the NFC North in Green Bay’s Corey Linsley and also Ragnow.

Asked about his top 3 centers in the NFL, Ryan Jensen says he'd pick Corey Linsley, Frank Ragnow and himself — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) February 4, 2021

Obviously, Ragnow’s rise to prominence has been special to watch. Just a few years back, he was a first-round pick that many called a reach. Obviously, that’s not the case now, as Ragnow has become a Pro Bowl anchor of Detroit’s offensive line and a guy the team is going to be set to build around for the future.

It’s nice to see that Ragnow’s play has gotten him some solid recognition in terms of his peer group on the field, and is earning him respect from a guy playing in the Super Bowl.

Frank Ragnow Stats With Lions

Thus far in his career, there is very positive feelings about where Ragnow’s play is heading, because he’s been a solid player for the Lions up front along their offensive line. A first-round pick in 2018 out of Arkansas, Ragnow has played guard and center for the team before switching back to his natural position in the middle of the line.

So far, that move has aided him in a big way in the last few seasons.

Thus far in his career through the 2021 season, Ragnow has started 45 games for Detroit and has been a rock for the team’s front. He cracked the 2021 Pro Bowl as well as being named a second-team All-Pro. As a result of this, many see Ragnow’s future as a bright one in Detroit.

Already, that trajectory is starting to earn him major accolades on the field as well as off from his peers in the game at his position on the field.

Frank Ragnow Playing Consistent During 2020

This season, Detroit’s offensive line has played well enough to lead in a team revival at the position which has been good to see up front. Arguably, the revival has been led by Ragnow himself considering how stable and steady he’s been at the center position. The best part? Ragnow himself has not only been playing well, but has been able to stay healthy and on the field through injury prior to the late-season throat injury which struck him.

The biggest tribute to Ragnow has been the fact that he has been on the field and invisible, that is to say his play is solid and not showing any holes at this point in time. That’s been a big reason he’s been able to be lauded thus far for his play, and could be thought of as an All-Pro or Pro Bowl type talent starting in 2021.

Hopefully, Ragnow can remain healthy and on top of his game for the years ahead. If he can keep playing well, it’s possible that one day, he could be snapping the ball in the Super Bowl just like Jensen is this year.

