Top NFC North Free Agent Sees Strong New Odds of Landing With Lions

The Detroit Lions seem destined to make some bigger moves when free agency comes around in the middle of March, and one of those decisions could revolve around adding a wide receiver to the mix.

Detroit is hunting for big plays, and the best way to get it could very well be adding a player who has turned them in regularly against the team during his time in the league thus far. He also represents a hometown player for the team, which could only heighten his appeal for the Lions overall.

Recently, Bookies.com and writer Adam Thompson put together a look at some new odds for the 2022 free agency class. For the Lions, the team is seen as one of the possible early front-runners for wideout Allen Robinson of the Chicago Bears. The Miami Dolphins are the current favorites to land Robinson at a +500 odds, while Chicago and Jacksonville lurk at +700 as well, and the New York Jets are +800. Atlanta has the fourth-best odds at +850. The Lions are hanging around in the background as a +10000 to land Robinson.

As Thompson writes in the piece, Detroit makes sense as a possible favored destination because they “desperately could use an established WR, they may hope for a hometown heart tug from the Detroit native.”

If Robinson wants to return to his home city, that could make the Lions a good bet to land him in the event that both parties have interest in each other. Either way, watch Detroit to be involved with some of the bigger-name targets in free agency at wideout as they try to beef up an offense which struggled throwing the ball last year.

Robinson’s NFL Stats & Highlights

While in the NFL, there’s no question that Robinson has been a game breaking receiver and a player capable of changing the game at the position. Born and raised in Detroit and just 27, Robinson is a stud player and has 5,999 receiving yards to his credit in addition to 39 scores. He started his career in college at Penn State, and then was a second-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He departed for Chicago in free agency ahead of the 2018 season, and has been a solid pass catcher for the team since. Here’s a look at some of his best work from 2020:





For the last few years, Robinson has been embroiled in contract controversy in Chicago and could be looking for a way out this offseason in free agency once and for all. Detroit would offer him a hometown landing where he could stick it to his former team, which might be mighty appealing to the wide receiver in the end.

Why Lions Could Target Robinson in Free Agency

Detroit is looking for a weapon to help them move the ball and create more big plays in free agency. Robinson is the perfect target for that given he has done a good job of that in recent years with Chicago. There also could prove to be an element of gamesmanship for the Lions, as Robinson has been one of the better wideouts against them head-to-head in recent seasons with . Eliminating that from the Bears would not only strengthen Detroit but strike a blow to their own offense.

The Lions also have the need for a top dog at receiver that can help them with the deep ball. As good as Amon-Ra St. Brown is, he’s a player who is better moving around than playing one spot. The Lions could use Robinson as a vertical threat for their offense to help open things up for shiftier wideouts like St. Brown and possibly Kalif Raymond underneath.

Soon, the Lions’ plans for free agency will come into real focus. For now, Robinson seems to be yet another important player to remember in their strategizing.

