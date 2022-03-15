Lions’ Early Offseason Moves Smartly Helping Solidify Core of Team

After the opening hours of the legal tampering period, the Detroit Lions didn’t let their newfound cap space burn a hole in their pocket, but rather had a more methodical approach to free agency and took care of their own business.

Detroit managed to hit on a few smaller moves, revealing they had signed Alex Anzalone to a new deal. Additionally, reports surfaced that the Lions would be keeping safety Tracy Walker on a three-year deal. That comes amid moves to keep exciting wideout Josh Reynolds, safety C.J. Moore and backup center Evan Brown as well, all players who earned their role with solid play down the stretch.

Typically, teams like to spend big on players from outside the family when the legal tampering period opens. Detroit took care of their own free agents first, which sends an important signal ahead of the 2022 season. Brad Holmes showed that he is willing to reward his own players first, which is a positive sign that if you show up with the Lions and play hard, you will be rewarded.

The players that are coming back are also a strong part of the team’s core, which shows that the team’s brass understands that the roster stands a better chance of sustaining itself over time with rewarding some solid players that can keep the team’s depth strong that have already been a part of the locker room. That is how the bedrock of a winning culture is sustained long-term.

It’s good business for the Lions to take care of their own players before going out on the market for bigger-name fixes. That will ensure the team’s locker room is in the right place to be able to accept the bigger upgrades when they come, and will be able to work them in a bit easier.

Many may have been frustrated without a big splash right off the bat. Holmes, however, did the smart thing and added the right players to the mix that can keep his program on track.

Anzalone Excited to Help Build Lions

After the deal was announced, Anzalone said all the right things about his Detroit return and proved that the team’s players understand what kind of team the Lions are trying to build. As he admitted in a video posted to the Lions’ Twitter account, he is happy to stick and help keep the culture strong.

“Excited to be back, turning this thing around, building this team’s culture and winning some games, go Lions,” Anzalone said in the video.

Though he did not get a shot to finish strong with the team thanks to injury in 2021, his statistics were already on a solid footing this year with the team pushing toward the end of the season. Before injury, Anzalone had put up 78 tackles, 1 sack and 1 interception with the Lions in 2021 and was a veteran leader for the team’s defense under Aaron Glenn. More than that, he’s been a quality addition to the community and the locker room and someone that is the meat of the roster.

Anzalone might have found his perfect fit in Detroit, and as a result, it was long clear his play and his attitude earned him another year in Detroit. It is obvious that the team was happy to bring him back as a strong piece.

Walker Happy to Return to Lions

Obviously, there was no doubt that Walker wanted to come back. He talked about it after the season, the coaches wanted to see him return and his teammates erupted in a major way after the deal was revealed. It stands to reason that Walker would be just as excited to finish off a deal with the team he started with, sticking around for the foreseeable future in Detroit.

In the hours following the signing, Walker hopped on Twitter and shared his first thoughts on his return, showing how happy he was to stick with the Lions.

21Savage is happy to still be a Detroit lion.. Let’s Go‼️ — Tracy Walker #21 (@TracyWalkerIII) March 14, 2022

“21Savage is happy to still be a Detroit Lion.. Let’s Go,” Walker tweeted.

Whether it was Walker or Anzalone, the Lions spent the first days before free agency making sure their leadership and glue remained strong. It will be no surprise if that helps them have a solid 2022 season and keep their rebuild on the right track.

