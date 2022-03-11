Lions Free Agency Preview: Hometown Tight End Would Be Sneaky Addition

Offensively, the Detroit Lions have a bit more to build around than the defensive side of the ball in 2022, but that does not mean the team shouldn’t remain aggressive on the open market for potential big fixes.

A major struggle in 2021 for the team was health at tight end. The Lions simply didn’t have the depth at the position to survive, and that proved true when T.J. Hockenson went down with injury. Behind Hockenson, the Lions were depleted to the point where they needed to count on an undrafted free agent to step up in Brock Wright. Things like that are not sustainable for a winning roster.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Luckily for Detroit, there are more than a few veteran players that can give them this much-needed depth at a very quiet yet key spot for the offense. Minus Hockenson, the Lions don’t have the capability to burn or punish a team, and that has to change for the offense to get more dangerous in the future.

Which tight ends should be on the list for the Lions? Here’s a look at some of the names the team should target in 2022.

Kyle Rudolph, Tight End, New York Giants

Once upon a time when he played for Minnesota, Kyle Rudolph used to terrorize the Lions. Career, he has 668 yards and 9 touchdowns against Detroit, which is the largest amount for any team he’s faced. That dominance is not the only reason the Lions should sign him, though. He’s a quality veteran that can still figure in as a red zone threat for a team like Detroit who needs to find a way to score more often. Rudolph is certainly aging, but he could be a good stopgap. Here’s a reminder of what Rudolph did in Minnesota:





Play



Every Kyle Rudolph Touchdown with the Vikings | Kyle Rudolph Highlights Every touchdown that current New York Giants TE and former Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph scored in his time with Minnesota, sorted chronologically. Note that there is no footage available of touchdown #13 against the Bears in 2013, as the FOX truck had a power outage LINK TO PATREON: patreon.com/jaguargator9 Get early access to videos, your… 2021-03-03T00:55:14Z

Nobody is saying that Rudolph should be the entire answer for the Lions, but he could be a good piece if the Lions managed to get him into the mix for the future. That makes him a good player for the team to think about when they start pondering their offensive upgrades this offseason

Hayden Hurst, Tight End, Atlanta Falcons

After being dealt during the 2020 offseason by Baltimore, Hayden Hurst proved himself as a capable receiver and more in Atlanta, with 1,304 yards and 12 scores to his credit. At times, Hurst was known more for blocking and toughness, but has done a nice job to make his overall game better and more well-rounded. A team like Detroit with a need for a second tight end could be poised to reward him for some of the growth he has shown:





Play



Atlanta Falcons Hayden Hurst Ultimate Highlights 2021 Hurst played in 13 out 17 games. During the November campaign Hurst went down with an ankle injury but He was activated on December 11, 2021. I don't own the rights of the 1 songs & I also don't own the rights of NFL (FOR NONPROFIT & ENTERTAINMENT USE ONLY) "Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107… 2022-03-05T13:35:07Z

Hurst has played second-fiddle before and has not had a problem with it. He may be able to blossom in that role again in Detroit, which makes him a player to remember at 28 years of age.

Mo Alie-Cox, Tight End, Indianapolis Colts

If the Lions want to go based on youth and potential alone, Mo Alie-Cox could be a great player for them to bet on long-term to perhaps form a tandem with Hockenson moving forward. Alie-Cox has proven himself as a great post-up option in the red zone as a former basketball player with 881 yards and 8 touchdowns. He’s also not someone to get pushed around in run support, either.





Play



Mo Alie Cox 2020- 2021 Highlights I hope you all enjoyed this Mo Alie-Cox 2020 highlight video! Let me know what player I should do next! Make sure to tell me you're thoughts down below! Let me know your favorite Mo Alie-Cox moment from the 2020 season down in the comments! Where my Colts fans at!? (Music might be loud. let… 2021-05-17T00:07:00Z

The highlights show a solid young player who may even be a bit underrated at his own position in the league. This would be a sneaky good bet for Brad Holmes to make in order to upgrade a position that has seen its share of ups and downs recently.

Geoff Swaim, Tight End, Tennessee Titans

If the Lions want to look at a lower cost option that could deliver some bigger results, Geoff Swaim should be on the list. After coming on with Dallas from 2015-2018, Swaim ventured out on his own the last few years with Jacksonville and Tennessee in the AFC South. Statistically, he has not put up huge numbers with only 694 yards and 5 touchdowns career, but Swaim is a good glue guy for a group and just what Detroit could need:





Play



Geoff Swaim ultimate highlights Geoff Swaim gonna tear up the NFL, son. 2018-06-24T23:12:38Z

Swaim wouldn’t be the sexiest addition, but he could pair with a rookie and perhaps another tight end on the roster to give Detroit’s group some added toughness and depth. If the team is considering no moves at this spot, an addition of Swaim or a player like him should be the least they could do.

Tyler Conklin, Tight End, Minnesota Vikings

Could this be the offseason of homecomings in Detroit? If the Lions also added wideout Allen Robinson with Tyler Conklin at tight end, that could certainly be the case. The former Central Michigan product has looked solid early in his NFL career with 922 yards and 4 touchdowns. He’s also a tough kid in the trenches, and someone who could fit in well with Detroit’s team culture. Here’s a glimpse of the toughness he brings:





Play



Tyler Conklin 7 YARD TOUCHDOWN in Week 3 vs Seahawks Tyler Conklin Highlights 2021-09-26T20:45:53Z

Brining Conklin back home might cost a bit more money, but if the Lions ponied up the cash, it could help them create a solid tandem, and possibly be covered in the case that Hockenson looks to move on and find a new contract in the future. It could be a win-win for Detroit and Conklin himself to make this homecoming happen.

READ NEXT: Lions Free Agency Preview: Why Quandre Diggs Could Return