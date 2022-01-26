Lions Called Possible ‘Prime Destination’ for Hometown Stud Wideout

The Detroit Lions have a lot of tough decisions to make when the time comes in free agency, and quite possibly the biggest revolves around whether or not the team wants to make a big splash on the market at wideout.

There are no shortage of big ticket items on the market for teams this year, and one of the biggest could be Allen Robinson, a Detroit native that has spent the early part of his career with the Chicago Bears. Robinson is slated to be a free agent this year, and many believe he should be high on Detroit’s list as a result.

Recently, Bleacher Report and writer Kristopher Knox took a closer look at some of the teams that could fit to sign Robinson this offseason. The Lions cracked the list, and Knox admits that while the Lions are not a contender, they have financial flexibility to get a deal done. He believes pairing Robinson with Amon-Ra St. Brown could benefit the wideout. As he also says, the Lions could offer Robinson one-on-one opportunities, which could make the team a prime destination should Robinson want to join a rebuilding rival.

Lions fans would love a hometown talent coming back into the fold, but it remains to be seen how aggressive the team will be on the market. They are figured to need help at wide receiver, but big ticket help like this? It will be something for fans to stay tuned to as the offseason progresses.

Robinson’s NFL Stats & Highlights

While in the NFL, there’s no question that Robinson has been a game breaking receiver and a player capable of changing the game at the position. Born and raised in Detroit and just 27, Robinson is a stud player and has 5,999 receiving yards to his credit in addition to 39 scores. He started his career in college at Penn State, and then was a second-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He departed for Chicago in free agency ahead of the 2018 season, and has been a solid pass catcher for the team since. Here’s a look at some of his best work from 2020:





For the last few years, Robinson has been embroiled in contract controversy in Chicago and could be looking for a way out this offseason in free agency once and for all. Detroit would offer him a hometown landing where he could stick it to his former team, which might be mighty appealing to the wide receiver in the end.

Wideout Remains Major Offseason Need for Lions

It should not be a surprise to see the Lions potentially in the mix for wideouts this offseason because the position is a huge need for the team moving forward. The Lions didn’t make a splash signing in the 2021 offseason at the spot, and that hurt them at times on the field. Jared Goff needs a bit more help at receiver to feel good about what the Lions’ offense can become, and taking a big swing on a free agent or a high draft pick would be an easy way to perhaps change the narrative ahead of 2022. Far too often, the Detroit offense lacked big plays, which culminated in the 18th rated passing attack in the league.

The good news? There are some options already on the roster. In Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Lions have a potential young stud developing. The team has also witnessed Kalif Raymond become a late-season force, and since signing off waivers, Josh Reynolds has become a major difference-maker for the team and a player who could be in the mix for a consistent role moving forward in Detroit. Add in the development of Trinity Benson and KhaDarel Hodge and the Lions do have some youngsters capable of making plays at the spot providing they continue to grow and develop. The Lions also have Quintez Cephus coming back from injury.

Will all of that be enough to make a splash such as this? It remains to be seen, but if so, Robinson could be a good name for everyone to remember.

