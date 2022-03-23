Insider Reveals Lions ‘in The Market’ for Defensive Upgrade in Free Agency

While the NFL offseason is well into its second week, free agency has begun to slow down a bit, with players getting added in the second wave and the price of deals coming down drastically.

The trade market has remained hot, but for the Detroit Lions, value buys in free agency continue to be where the team is looking in order to continue their moves. The Lions keep eying players to bolster a frustrating defense, and that could be the side of the ball where the team is poised to take their spending next.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Recently an ESPN Insider piece from Jeremy Fowler took a look at where things stand for different teams in free agency and with regards to the offseason. When breaking down the Lions, Fowler discussed the fact that Brad Holmes was aggressively trying to land Corey Littleton. When he didn’t, that left the team still in need at linebacker, and that’s a spot that could be targeted next. As Fowler wrote, “don’t be surprised if it fills a spot there soon.”

Who is left on the market? There are plenty of players including veterans like Joe Schobert, Kwon Alexander, Jayon Brown and Anthony Hitchens. Anyone the Lions add could be expected to have some youth on their side given the team’s propensity to give a chance to younger players.

Regardless, the Lions could be poised to strike at linebacker to upgrade one of their biggest needs still remaining on the 2022 roster.

Lions Just Added Chris Board at Linebacker

Detroit already made one addition at the position this week, signing Chris Board. The linebacker has not had a huge chance to make a big statistical impact in the league, but his time could be coming in Detroit to do just that. In his career with the Ravens, Board put up 88 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 1 pass deflection. Board is known well in Baltimore for his work on special teams where he is one of the team’s top players. Here’s a look at some of Board’s best work for the Ravens on the field last year:





Play



Chris Board Top Ten Plays 2021 Baltimore Ravens Football is Family 2022-02-18T17:42:08Z

After playing in college for North Dakota State, Board cracked the Ravens and hasn’t looked back. In Detroit, Board will get a chance to prove he is starter material with a one-year pact. If he manages to play well and accept the role, it could lead to bigger and better things with the team in the near-future. The Lions are giving Board a bigger chance to make a name for himself and prove to be more than a depth player.

Lions Could Use Help at Linebacker

A veteran player like Bobby Wagner could be a pipe-dream at this point, but upgrades are needed in a big way at this position in Detroit even with Board in the mix now. The team brought back Alex Anzalone and have signed gritty free agent Chris Board, who is an elite player on special teams and could be pushing hard for a starting role when he gets to Detroit. Outside of that, the team lost Jalen Reeves-Maybin and has rookie Derrick Barnes on the roster, who could benefit from Wagner as a mentor on the field and in the locker room. The team also seems destined to spend an early 2022 pick on the position given the need for more youth and playmaking on the defense.

Obviously, the Lions could use a veteran at the position and a player that would fit Dan Campbell’s outlook for the team. On many levels, adding another linebacker would make sense and fit. The only thing left to see is if the Lions will agree and make the call to sign someone.

READ NEXT: Lions Free Agency Rated Ahead of NFC North Rivals