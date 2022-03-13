Lions Tied to Group of Wide Receivers Before Free Agency: Report

It’s no secret the Detroit Lions are looking to fill a major need at wide receiver this offseason, but up until now, there hadn’t been many rumblings of what players the team could be looking into specifically.

All of that will be set to change in a major way, and those winds of change are blowing in the rumor mill already. The Lions have been tied to four wide receivers who figure to be at or near the top of the market in terms of demand when the legal tampering and free agency periods both open this week.

According to insider Jordan Schultz, the Lions have interest in Christian Kirk, Russell Gage and Braxton Berrios while also maintaining interest in D.J. Chark. Save for Berrios, that group represents three of the four bigger names in the free agency pool this year.

I’m told Detroit has interest in Christian Kirk, Braxton Berrios and Russell Gage — whom the Falcons are hoping to bring back. D.J. Chark is someone the Lions like as well. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 13, 2022

In another tweet, Schultz admitted the Lions are “really hoping” to sign one of these players “amongst others,” so it’s clear the team is set to cast a wide net.

Obviously, wideout has been a big need for the Lions since last offseason, and this year, with more cash to spend, the team hopes to be able to address it in a meaningful way. With any one of these signings or another, it could be easy to see that being the case.

Buckle up when the tampering period opens on Monday, March 14.

Lions Eying Diverse Group Thus Far

Thus far in his career, Kirk has been up and down with Arizona and hasn’t enjoyed a ton of personal accolades or success. He was a former second-round pick of the Cardinals out of Texas A&M in 2018, and has put up decent numbers thus far in the league after a solid college career that featured 28 touchdowns in the SEC. In 2018, he was a PFWA All-Rookie player, but he has yet to crack a Pro Bowl or become an All-Pro. That’s in spite of solid numbers given 2,902 receiving yards and 17 career touchdowns, which are very respectable numbers.

Kirk would come to the Lions at a time they need a serious threat for their wideout group. If he’s the choice, he could give the team some of the playmaking and speed they have lacked going deep for the last few years.

As for Chark, He could be earning himself a nice pay bump as a result. Chark came into the league in 2018 as a second-round pick out of LSU and was a 2019 Pro Bowl player. Statistically, he’s been solid as well with 2,042 yards and 15 touchdowns thus far in his career.

The Lions need a player who can make a big catch in the red zone or down the field in a contested manner. Chark is their guy to do just that and more. Giving him a nice payday could help the team take off offensively during the 2022 season.

Gage could be an intriguing addition as well, given he has put up some solid numbers in his career. With Atlanta, Gage has been solid with 2,065 yards and 9 touchdowns. Berrios is perhaps the least productive of this group on paper, but he has shown himself to be gritty and tough with 940 receiving yards, 5 touchdowns, 69 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns and 1,594 yards as a returner with 1 touchdown. To that end, he could fit in well on special teams.

Wideout Will Be a Top Offseason Target for Lions

No matter the names that begin to emerge, it should not be a surprise to see the Lions rumored to be in the mix for wideouts this offseason because the position is a huge need for the team moving forward. The Lions didn’t make a splash signing in the 2021 offseason at the spot, and that hurt them at times on the field. Jared Goff needs a bit more help at receiver to feel good about what the Lions’ offense can become, and taking a big swing on a free agent or a high draft pick would be an easy way to perhaps change the narrative ahead of 2022. Far too often, the Detroit offense lacked big plays, which culminated in the 18th rated passing attack in the league.

The good news? There are some options already on the roster. In Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Lions have a potential young stud developing. The team has also witnessed Kalif Raymond become a late-season force, and since signing off waivers, Josh Reynolds has become a major difference-maker for the team and a player who could be in the mix for a consistent role moving forward in Detroit. Add in the development of Trinity Benson and KhaDarel Hodge and the Lions do have some youngsters capable of making plays at the spot providing they continue to grow and develop. The Lions also have Quintez Cephus coming back from injury.

Any of these players could represent a good addition for the Lions when the time comes this week.

