Lions Free Agency: Former Key Rivals Rate as Best Pre-Camp Additions

The Detroit Lions have not had luck competing against the Minnesota Vikings for the last few years on the field, so with that in mind, it might not be a terrible idea for the team to kick the tires on some of their former players.

At this point in time, the Lions don’t have too many huge roster needs before training camp. Quite possibly one of the biggest is at cornerback, where the team is seen as thin thanks to a few key offseason recoveries that are still ongoing. Another spot is at linebacker, where the team is young and has players who still have a lot to prove to coaches.

Ironically, the Lions could find some of their top free agent fits at the moment from some of their biggest rivals, proving that the jersey the player used to wear shouldn’t matter, especially if they have major talent to rely on.

Here’s a look at who the Lions should be getting on the phone with ahead of training camp for a roster opportunity.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes

At this point of his career, Xavier Rhodes may be seen as a player who has lost more than a step or two on the field of play, but he still has veteran savvy and pedigree at cornerback the Lions could appreciate. Rhodes played seven solid seasons for Minnesota and racked up multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro nods with the team before being dealt to Indianapolis, where he played the last two years. Statistically, he’s been no slouch either with 453 tackles, 13 interceptions, 2 defensive touchdowns, 3 forced fumbles and 92 passes defended to his credit in the league. Here’s what he did recently for the Colts:

Rhodes might be seen as through by some, but for the Lions, he could serve as an important veteran mentor for a young group that figures to have the pieces to become good in the near future.

Linebacker Kwon Alexander

A piece that would be familiar to Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn and could offer the Lions some help in the middle, Kwon Alexander may not come cheaply, but the Lions might not have any choice but to try and lure him into the mix given their weaknesses at linebacker. Detroit is young and there will be growing pains, but a player like Alexander with 521 tackles and 12 career sacks could help ease those in a big way.

Alexander might be looking for a better situation, but he might not find it anywhere else. Campbell and Glenn could offer him a soft landing, and he could still see plenty of big time snaps on a Lions defense which is desperately trying to improve.

Linebacker Anthony Barr

Anthony Barr was said to be a favorite to perhaps sign in Detroit a few years back, but that did not materialize, nor did him leaving for New York. Now, Barr is looking for a job and he could be a good depth piece for the Lions to add at linebacker to help stabilize a young group on the field in 2022. Barr may not fit the scheme, but his production has been solid through the years and is very steady for a younger team like Detroit. He also has plenty of big plays on the highlight ledger:

It’s surprising to see Barr still on the market, but at this stage of his career, he could be looking for the right fit. He might also decide to call it a career, but the Lions should give him a hard look for what he offers as a veteran.

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins

A veteran, Janoris Jenkins was drafted to the league in 2012 as a second-round pick of the then St. Louis Rams. He made an imprint on the league early on, returning 3 touchdowns in the 2012 season as a rookie, a record that was once held by Lions legend Lem Barney. From there, Jenkins went to the New York Giants in 2016 where he made a solid imprint. Jenkins was a Pro Bowler as well as an All-Pro that season, and then joined the New Orleans Saints in 2019 and 2020 where he would play with Glenn and Dan Campbell before playing for the Tennessee Titans in 2021. Here’s a look at some of Jenkins’ best work on the field so far:

As a whole, Jenkins has been a solid player during his time in the league, and has put up some solid statistics. He has put up 576 tackles, 27 interceptions, 9 touchdowns, 7 forced fumbles and 124 passes defended in his career. Jenkins has the kind of stats that could be appealing to a team like Detroit, that could want a bit of a boost on the back end from a player with savvy.

Cornerback Kevin King

Though he never played for Minnesota, Kevin King is yet another ex-rival of the Lions given his time with Green Bay would have placed him on the radar of Detroit multiple times a season in the past. At 27, King is young and one of the reclamation projects the Lions could see as making sense given his age and ability level on the field. King has played in 51 games collecting 7 interceptions and putting up 197 tackles. King also has 30 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries to his credit.

While King may have worn out his welcome with the Packers and has struggled at times, the Lions could likely get hm on the cheap to add to some veteran depth on the back end with league and division experience. He could be the kind of player they could help reclaim. As July deals go, this could be a good one to remember for the Lions with plenty of seasonal upside.

