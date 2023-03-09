NFL Free Agency: Successful Ex-Lions Tight End Could Fit for Return

The Detroit Lions don’t have many offensive needs this coming offseason, but they do have a few spots where they could use some fine-tuning for the 2023 season.

One such place is tight end, where the team dealt away their top player T.J. Hockenson at last year’s trade deadline. In the absence of Hockenson, Detroit’s role players stepped up at the position. Even such, moves could need to be made for the future.

Detroit could be expected to at least monitor the tight end market, and if they do so, there are a few players that could make sense to sign as another weapon in the room.

Here’s who the Lions could look to target from the ranks of tight end when the offseason gets going.

Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers TE

This name will be a blast from the past for some Lions fans, who no doubt remember when Robert Tonyan hung around camp with the team in the 2017 offseason as an undrafted free agent only to get released and land with Green Bay.

Since, Tonyan has carved out a nice career for himself with the Packers, putting up 1,437 yards and 17 touchdowns in the league. He’s caught plenty of passes from Aaron Rodgers, and may have earned himself a nice new paycheck in the process.

Why is this name of interest to Detroit? Not only has he been around the NFC North, but Tonyan fits the profile of an underrated free agent that would not break the bank at the position. He also wouldn’t preclude the Lions from drafting a tight end.

Looking for a win-win in the free agency market, this could be a good start for Detroit if they want an upgrade at the position that won’t cost too much.

Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins TE

If it’s pass catching the Lions are looking for, Mike Gesicki is probably the best option for Detroit. The tight end hasn’t been known as a willing blocker, but he does a nice job to stretch the field.

In 2022, Gesicki posted a solid 316 yards and five touchdowns with Miami. In his career, he’s been able to have just as much success making big plays. Since joining the league in 2018 as a second-round pick out of Miami, Gesicki has posted 2,553 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.

If the Lions determine they can get enough blocking elsewhere, they could always shell out a top deal for Gesicki. He could give them the consistent big pass play element the team misses at the position since Hockenson left.

Hayden Hurst, Cincinnati Bengals TE

A bit further down the board, Hayden Hurst is an interesting prospect at tight end given his age and what he has accomplished in the league already.

Hurst, a former first-round pick in 2018, has bounced around, landing in Baltimore and Atlanta before playing most recently in Cincinnati. Production has followed him in all his spots, though, with 1,718 yards and 14 total touchdowns in his career.

Looking for a home, Hurst could offer the Lions a bit of value at the position and be an underrated player that could give the team some offensive explosion at a cheaper price.

Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys TE

As a former Dallas tight end, Dan Campbell will likely understand what it means to put together the kind of effort that Dalton Schultz has shown the last few years with the Cowboys.

Schultz hits the market, and while he might not be seen as the top name, he is certainly a key player given what he has done. With 2,122 yards and 17 career scores, he’s been a key part of the Dallas offense down the field.

In addition to that, Schultz has shown toughness, which could make him ideal for what the Lions want to do. Paying the 26 year-old could be a good solution for Detroit.

Irv Smith, Minnesota Vikings TE

It wasn’t that long ago – 2019 to be exact – that Irv Smith was a second-round pick of Minnesota with what most expected was a bright future in the NFL. After a few inconsistent years with the Vikings, that notion has taken a hit.

Smith has suffered through an injury-plagued first two seasons in Minneapolis, with a torn meniscus costing him the 2021 year and an ankle injury limiting his effectiveness down the stretch in 2022. Those injuries forced the Vikings to make the Hockenson trade.

Still, Smith has performed decently when on the field with 844 yards and nine touchdowns in his career. He is a reclamation project, and a player the Lions could get a decent return on investment from if he was able to put it together in the Motor City.