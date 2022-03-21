Lions Hosting Active Young Former SEC Pass Rusher to Visit: Report

The second wave of free agency is set to begin for the Detroit Lions, and the team is looking to fortify their roster in key spots for 2022 with some more fiscally responsible signings that don’t break the bank.

A good start for that approach took place on Monday, as the team hosted veteran defensive lineman Arden Key on a visit. Key played most recently for San Francisco 49ers, where he enjoyed a career season with 6.5 sacks in 2021. His addition would represent depth for the team’s struggling defensive line.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

News of Key’s visit was first reported by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Garafolo revealed that Key could have a strong market, but his first visit would indeed come with the Lions.

DL Arden Key is headed for a visit with the #Lions today, source says. Coming off 6.5 sacks with the #49ers this past season after working on his technique to generate consistent pressure. Hearing there’s a few teams in the mix for him but he starts with a meeting with Detroit. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 21, 2022

“DL Arden Key is headed for a visit with the Lions today, source says. Coming off 6.5 sacks with the 49ers this past season after working on his technique to generate consistent pressure. Hearing there’s a few teams in the mix for him but he starts with a meeting with Detroit,” Garafolo tweeted.

Key getting a look shows that the Lions are very serious about filling their need for help in the trenches. At just 25 years old, Key offers some youth and upside for the team that will be worth remembering in free agency. It seems obvious why he could be a priority for Detroit, especially with the team losing depth up front in the form of Nick Williams.

At this point, the Lions will have to see what Key decides, but they will get first chance to make a pitch.

Key’s Stats & Career Highlights

Coming out of LSU, Key was one of the better pass rush prospects in the 2018 draft. He managed to get selected in the third-round of the draft by the Las Vegas Raiders. From there, Key played three seasons with the Raiders and his statistics were a mixed bag. Key had just 3 sacks and 49 tackles over that span with Las Vegas. Last offseason, he signed with the 49ers and had his best season in the league

Here’s a look at some of his best highlights:





Play



Arden Key Highlights! Welcome To San Francisco!!!! Arden Key Highlights! Welcome To San Francisco!!!! 2021-04-21T20:35:30Z

In the tough SEC, Key was a solid player and prospect with 20 sacks to his credit, and though he has been more of a bust in the NFL, there’s a chance that he has not been utilized right nor met his potential. The Lions could find a way to coach more of that potential out of him, especially at the young age of 25.

Why Lions Still Need Defensive Help up Front

If the Lions sign Key or another pass rusher, that would prove to be a great move for the team. Detroit has needs across their roster and one of the biggest remains depth in the trenches. With just 30 sacks last year, the Lions did not rise to the occasion rushing the passer themselves. No matter where the sacks or pressure come from, the team needs to find more of it in a big way, and Key is the kind of player who could turn over a new leaf on his career in Detroit. The Lions watched as Charles Harris did the same thing in 2021, so Key’s ascent to being a top player might not be that hard to envision, especially in the Motor City.

Detroit’s defense is underrated and has a lot to prove. Key could help the team prove it in a big way while also continuing to get his career back on the right track. To that end, this could be a win-win move for both parties to make when all is said and done.

READ NEXT: Lions Agree to Sign Tough Former Saints Tight End