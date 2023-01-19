Insider Makes Prediction for Big Potential Lions’ Offseason Re-Signing

The Detroit Lions have plenty of players interested in returning, and plenty of free agents to satisfy as a result. Figuring out what move comes first is a big juggling act.

For many, the answer to that question revolves around running back Jamaal Williams. This season, Williams proved himself as a key member of the team, and was dominating force for the rushing attack. As a result, folks see him as a vital player to have moving forward.

Will Williams return, though? As a free agent, he could look around and find himself another fit around the league. An insider doesn’t see that happening when all is said and done, however.

ESPN insider Field Yates, in a piece previewing Detroit’s offseason, was asked to provide an answer to the question of if Williams returns. His response of “yes” is one that is sure to please many Lions fans.

As Yates wrote, he sees the fit of Williams in Detroit as excellent thanks to both play and culture, and as a result, he thinks he comes back.

“This strikes me as a pretty perfect fit between team and player from both an on-field and character perspective. Williams is a leader and tone-setter for a team whose success derived in part from a great culture. Williams rushed for 1,066 yards and 17 touchdowns,” Yates wrote in the piece.

There are plenty of reasons Lions should approach Williams about a reunion. Quite possibly the biggest is the boost to Detroit’s culture that he has provided. It’s clear Williams is a great teammate and someone who has embraced the city he now calls home.

In the end, Yates thinks that the team will be able to bring him back as a result of these factors.

Williams Made Case to Return With 2022 Season

There were few players more productive on the ground this season in terms of touchdowns in the league than Williams, which has allowed him to make some NFL history not seen in decades.

With two touchdowns against Green Bay in Week 18, Williams set the single-season rushing touchdown record in Detroit with 17 scores, surpassing Hall of Famer Barry Sanders. The dagger score came on third-and-goal in the fourth quarter:

As a whole, Williams has a gaudy slash line this year for Detroit. He rushed for 1,066 yards and 17 touchdowns. Additionally, he managed to put up 73 receiving yards for the team. He was Detroit’s leading rusher on the season, and always dependable.

With a big output over the final handful of games, Williams was able to crack the elusive 1,000 yard mark for Detroit, which was huge for a Lions running back given nobody since Reggie Bush had accomplished that feat since 2014.

Lions Should Bring Back Williams in Offseason

Williams could be in demand for teams this offseason should he make it to the open market. If the Lions are thinking about what to do, they need not ponder the decision too long when the time comes.

Williams, thanks to his ability to be a sledgehammer near the goal line and in the red zone, has earned the right to stay with the Lions. He’s also been one of the best vocal leaders on the team, routinely connecting with his teammates and Detroit as he did after the season finale.

Jamaal Williams just lost his great grandfather at 92, set a franchise record for rushing touchdowns in a season, and eliminated his former team from the playoffs 👑👑👑

pic.twitter.com/BtnPQS9MxJ — Barstool Detroit (@BSMotorCity) January 9, 2023

All of this combines to mean that the Lions shouldn’t overthink his free agency and simply bring Williams back when all is said and done.

It’s clear that Williams has been the team MVP for the Lions during the 2022 season for more than just one reason. As a result, he needs to come back for 2023 and beyond.

The good news? Already, some insiders seem to be willing to bet that will be the case.