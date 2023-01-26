Top Free Agent Revealed as Lions’ Secret Superstar From 2022 Season

The Detroit Lions have plenty of free agents they are debating whether to bring back or not for 2023, and one of the most important could well be John Cominsky.

Not only is Cominsky a solid teammate and a good producer, but he might actually be a secret superstar for the Lions as well, which could make his potential return something significant for the team.

So what makes Cominsky such a stud for the Lions? Pro Football Focus recently took a look at naming some secret superstars from teams in 2022, and Marcus Mosher had him as his pick for Detroit. The reasoning? Cominsky was able to generate pressures for Detroit, and look like a player who earned more snaps by the end of the year.

“Aidan Hutchinson received all the attention on the defensive line for the Lions and deservedly so. Nonetheless, Cominsky needs to get some more love for his season. Cominsky finished second on the team in pressures (44), just nine fewer than Hutchinson. But more impressively, Cominsky racked up those 44 pressures on just 554 snaps. He projects as a high-end rotational player moving forward, but he had a strong season in 2022 with the Lions,” Mosher wrote in the piece.

Most likely understood Cominsky was solid for the team, but his status of a secret star adds a new layer for the Lions. It already seemed as if the team could ill-afford to lose Cominsky on defense, and now that might only be more of the case.

Now, the wait is on to see how long it may take the Lions to get a deal done with Cominsky to ensure his return.

Cominsky Had Solid Season for Lions’ Defense

While other defenders may have received more love for their play this season, it’s been clear from the start that Cominsky was bringing a big edge to the team and was significant for the defense.

Statistically, Cominsky enjoyed his best season in the NFL with Detroit, posting 30 total tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble and three passes defended. Energy-wise, he continued to show his strength to the roster and the defense throughout the year. Constantly, he collapsed the pocket up front and been responsible on the edge.

Additionally, he followed the ball and caused turnovers as he did in Week 18, when he slammed Aaron Jones and caused a game-changing fumble in Detroit’s 20-16 win.

Unsung hero delivers game changing turnover | John Cominsky (ED – 79) Week 18 Highlights @ GB John Cominsky (DET ED – 79): 90.2 PFF grade, 71.2 RDEF grade, 2 solo tackles, 1 assisted tackle, 2 run stops, 11.8% run stop rate, 1.0 average depth of tackle, 68.6 PRSH grade, 5 pressures, 1 hit, 4 hurries, 4 pass rush wins, 17.4% win rate, 10.9 PRP, 94.3 COV grade, 1/1, 8 yards, 1… 2023-01-13T03:00:17Z

It’s been clear Lions aren’t simply looking for stats when it comes to their defense. A player like Cominsky who does the right thing and is responsible while brining the energy is someone who will seemingly always have value for the Lions and Aaron Glenn.

Cominsky clearly wants to come back, so the only thing to see now will be whether the Lions agree or not, and what type of deal he might receive.

Cominsky Pushing for Lions’ Return

The best news for the Lions? Their “secret superstar” according to PFF also wants to return to the team in a major way, and has set his sights on that this offseason.

Since the end of the year, Cominsky has been beating the drum about desiring a comeback for the 2023-24 season. As Colton Pouncey of The Athletic tweeted, he spoke to Cominsky, who confirmed he badly wants a return to the team.

Caught up with Lions DL John Cominsky, a free agent this offseason, and asked about his future. He wants to be in Detroit: pic.twitter.com/afuDciskEN — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) January 9, 2023

“I do want to be here. I’ve told all the coaches. I’ve told players I want to be here. I want to be with these guys. We have a young room. I would love to be that veteran in that room. Josh Paschal and Demetrius Taylor and James Houston and Aidan Hutchinson, you know, I love all those guys. To be here and be a leader, mentor for them, I would love that,” Cominsky said as detailed in Pouncey’s tweet.

In addition to those words, Cominsky shared his own, posting a lengthy Instagram message about desiring a comeback.

“Exit meeting 2021-22 season: “Can I please get released?” Exit meeting 2022-23 season: “Can you please bring me back?” Life is absolutely insane. Sacrifices had to be made and uncertainty was my reality most of my career. Let this season be a testament to the fact that your “plays” are coming. Keep putting your time and effort into what you want and your big plays in life will come to you naturally. Learned a lot from this game and excited for what’s next. Thank you to the Lions organization and my family for making this possible. If I haven’t said it already, I WANT TO BE A LION. Tag Detroit Lions in the comments to make sure the message is loud and clear,” Cominsky wrote in a post.

A tough player like Cominsky who wants to do the dirty work and has enjoyed success is a rare breed in the league. Not only does he fit the Lions’ outlook and want to stay, he may have been more important to their success than most realize.