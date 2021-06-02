Analyst Calls for Lions Reunion With Former Star Wideout

The Detroit Lions are coming into the quiet part of the NFL offseason, and while the news might be slowing down to a crawl, there is still the chance for the team to make a few additions on the open market.

While the Lions have made upgrades at multiple spots across the roster, there is still a major need for help on the offensive side of the ball, specifically at the wideout spot. Who the team could turn to is a matter of debate, but one of the more interesting names on the market is former team star Golden Tate.

Tate remains a free agent, and while the Lions haven’t seemed to be in the mix for any additional help at the spot, that hasn’t stopped folks from suggesting the team get involved with Tate this offseason. Recently, Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox took a look at identifying one move left for every team in the league to make, and for Detroit, Tate was the answer thanks to what he could provide.

He wrote:

“With the Lions looking to rehabilitate Jared Goff’s quarterbacking career, they would be wise to continue adding to the receiver position before the start of the season. The problem is that the remaining free-agent pool isn’t particularly deep. One unsigned wideout Detroit can and should consider is former Lion Golden Tate. The 11-year veteran spent four-and-a-half seasons in Detroit before being traded in 2018. While he isn’t the 1,000-yard pass-catcher he was earlier in his career, Tate can still be a valuable and experienced contributor. Last season, Tate played in 12 games with four starts for the New York Giants, finishing with 35 receptions, 388 yards and two touchdowns. While Tate wouldn’t be familiar with much of the current roster or the coaching staff, he is familiar with the city and its fanbase. Bringing him back would be a great way to boost the receiving corps with some veteran talent before camp.”

Tate is far from the player he was when he first joined the Lions, of course, but that isn’t breaking news. The Lions wouldn’t ask him to be a Pro Bowl star this time around, but simply come in and help the depth of the position while also being a guy that could be counted on for leadership for a young room. Many think adding a wideout should be top priority for the team.

As offseason moves go, there are a lot worse than signing a stable presence like Tate to the roster. So far, there’s been no hint of interest between the sides, but it will be fascinating to see if that changes.

Tate’s Stats With Lions

At 32, Tate is probably living on borrowed time as a high-level NFL player, but that doesn’t mean he can’t still be a quality piece for a roster. In Detroit, Tate already proved how good he can be. With the Lions, the wideout put up a solid 4,741 yards, 22 touchdowns and 441 receptions. He cracked the 2014 Pro Bowl for his work with the Lions, and was a solid player with the Seattle Seahawks before that. The last two seasons in New York, Tate’s numbers have fallen off considerably given his 8 touchdowns and 1,064 receiving yards, but there is little question what he brings to the mix as a stable, veteran presence for a team and a locker room.

When leaving Detroit, Tate appeared to be a bit saddened given his connection to the city and players. It certainly doesn’t hurt that he put up his best numbers with the team as well.

Why Golden Tate Returning Could Make Sense

The Lions are looking for cheap help on the wideout market this offseason, and Tate knows the lay of the land in the Motor City, having starred with the team from 2014-2018 while enjoying some of his best seasons in the prime of his career. Likely to be willing to take a low-cost deal at this point in his career, Tate could prefer a place like Detroit, where he’s been comfortable and played well in order to perhaps finish out his career. Unlike others who have never tasted success, Tate already has a ring, so he might not be chasing that at this stage of his career, but rather looking to feel comfortable again.

Getting Tate with Jared Goff and a new-look offense which could be predicated on speed, play action and rollouts could be an ideal fit for both the Lions and for the player at this point. If the Lions decide they need some extra help catching passes, they could be wise to get this signing done before training camp.

