Golden Tate Apologizes to Lions After Tie: ‘You Don’t Deserve This’

The Detroit Lions suffered through another embarrassment on the field in Week 10, as they tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-16 and missed several opportunities to secure their first win of the season.

After the contest, the internet had plenty to say about the tie, with some folks mocking it and others celebrating it. With the tie secured, it guaranteed the Lions would not lose every single game on their schedule and become the first team to go 0-17 with the extra game. Not everyone was feeling great about what played out on the field, however.

Former Lions wide receiver Golden Tate was an interested observer during the tie, and after the game, he tweeted his apologies to the Lions. As Tate said in the tweet, he doesn’t believe the team deserves what they are getting every week and he is sorry.

I’m so sorry for you @Lions . You don’t deserve this feeling week in and week out. 😔😔 — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) November 14, 2021

After the game, coaches and players admitted to feeling confusion over how to feel about the tie, but it’s clear with Tate’s reaction not every person who has ever played football feels as if it’s a good situation.

Tate himself shouldn’t feel as if he has to apologize for a team that he isn’t even currently playing for, but that’s just the kind of standup guy he has been through his entire career.

Tate Maintains Special Connection With Lions Fans

When Tate took a chance on Detroit before the 2013 season, he embraced the city, the teams and the culture around him. As a result, he became a fan favorite and a player that everyone looked up to. When Tate was traded away to the Philadelphia Eagles at the 2018 trade deadline, it was an emotional moment for everyone involved. Just a few years later, it’s clear that Tate hasn’t forgotten his time in Detroit given this commentary on the matter. He hasn’t forgotten the franchise, the city or the fans. That’s something which is only likely to galvanize more Lions fans in his corner moving forward.

It’s safe to say that Tate’s connection with the team has been one of the more special ones a Detroit athlete has had in a while. That is only likely to continue given this reaction.

Tate’s Career Stats & Highlights

At 33, Tate is probably living on borrowed time as a high-level NFL player, but that doesn’t mean he can’t still be a quality piece for a roster at this point in his career. In Detroit, Tate already proved how good he can be. With the Lions, the wideout put up a solid 4,741 yards, 22 touchdowns and 441 receptions. He cracked the 2014 Pro Bowl for his work with the Lions, and was a solid player with the Seattle Seahawks before that. The last two seasons in New York, Tate’s numbers have fallen off considerably given his 8 touchdowns and 1,064 receiving yards, but there is little question what he brings to the mix as a stable, veteran presence for a team and a locker room. In spite of that, no team has brought Tate into the mix, wideout needy Detroit included. Here’s a look at some of Tate’s best moves:





Play



Best of Golden Tate | The Most Elusive NFL WR | Career Highlights DISCLAIMER – All clips property of the NFL. No copyright infringement is intended, all videos are edited to follow the "Free Use" guideline of YouTube. 2018-01-09T07:11:09Z

When leaving Detroit, Tate appeared to be a bit saddened given his connection to the city and players. The fact that he continues to talk to the team and the fans in such a positive way only shows this to be the case.

