Lions-Saints Grades: Defense, Coaching Plummet To New Low

The Detroit Lions scuffled and struggled most of Sunday afternoon and it ended up costing them dearly by the time the game was over.

Detroit bumbled most of the day in a 35-29 defeat against the New Orleans Saints, and their lackadaisical approach did them in most of the afternoon. From start to finish, there wasn’t much focus at all, and the Lions were sloppy in all phases of the game which ended up making a big difference in their demise.

How is the team graded for their performance this week? Here’s a look at the ugly Week 4 grades.

Lions’ Offense Grade vs. Saints

D-

Detroit operated confidently once again within the first few drives when their plays were scripted, but after that, things hit the fan quickly. The team couldn’t run the ball, and couldn’t throw it with any sort of consistency against a dinged up team and secondary. Matthew Stafford had a miserable game throwing the ball, and his interception cost the Lions a chance at snatching back early momentum. Detroit’s offense was as bad as they’ve been all season, which wasn’t great considering the team needed all the help they could get with a struggling defense on the field. All told, a miserable day for this group and a near failure this week after a positive Week 3 took place.

Lions’ Defense Grade vs. Saints

F

If there was a grade lower than ‘F’ the Lions’ defense would have earned it this week. They were that bad. New Orleans struggled with a quick turnover, but by the end of the day, it was hardly a memorable play. The Saints pushed Detroit around in the trenches, threw the ball when they wanted and needed and never felt much resistance at all from Detroit. They ran all over the Lions as well, who looked lost and disorganized all day. The Lions, plain and simple, are a defensive embarrassment and it doesn’t look like things are getting any better at all. That’s more bad news for the team in 2020. Matt Patricia credited the depleted Saints, but it’s time for him to take ownership of his colossal failures as a defensive architect after a week like this one.

Lions’ Special Teams Grade vs. Saints

A

About the only thing going consistently well right now for the Lions is special teams. Matt Prater was perfect on extra points, and Jack Fox, the NFC’s top special teamer from September, looked solid once again punting the ball. The return units were also alright. Special teams didn’t end up winning the Lions this game, but once again, they were far from the reason they lost in the end. It’s a shame the Lions are struggling in a season they look to have one of the NFL’s best kicking and punting tandems going.

Lions’ Coaching Grade vs. Saints

F

The Lions staff is doing a terrible job this season in terms of helping the team to find any consistency. Offensively, Darrell Bevell hasn’t been consistent in games and often times has puzzling calls with the game on the line. Defensively, the plan is hard to nail down and pinpoint. About the only thing the Lions do with consistency is struggle in the trenches and with the pass rush. Matt Patricia continues to use the same old excuses when the team doesn’t get things done. It’s a vicious cycle that might soon lead to bigger changes in Detroit. As a whole, not a great day for the staff when they needed one to head into the bye week. That bye will now bring more questions than answers.

READ NEXT: Hunt Report: Lions Defense Bottoming Out With Matt Patricia