Lions Guard Reacts to Social Media Love Upon Agreeing to New Contract

Free agency has yet to officially begin, but the Detroit Lions won’t lose both of their offensive guards after all. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on March 11 that the Lions have agreed in principle to a new contract with guard Graham Glasgow.

Garafolo wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that Glasgow will sign a 3-year deal worth $20 million with $9.5 million guaranteed.

SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit’s X account congratulated the veteran offensive guard on the new deal. Included in the congratulations tweet was a short clip of Glasgow blowing a kiss in front of a camera.

Glasgow responded to the congratulatory tweet, writing, “Happy to be back!” with two large kiss emojis.

Happy to be back! 💋💋 https://t.co/MznjcAvZGw — Graham Glasgow (@gglasgow61) March 11, 2024

The new deal will continue Glasgow’s second tenure in Detroit. He played his first four seasons with the Lions before leaving in free agency to join the Denver Broncos in 2020.

Glasgow returned to Detroit last season. While he was set to be a reserve interior offensive lineman, Glasgow started 15 contests and then 3 playoff games. He played well enough to warrant the team to prioritize him in NFL free agency.

Fellow Lions offensive guard Jonah Jackson is also an unrestricted free agent.

Jackson is open to begin negotiating with other teams when the NFL’s legal tampering period begins at 12 pm ET on March 11. Glasgow will be able to officially sign his next contract when the new league year begins at 4 pm ET on March 13.