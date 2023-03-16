Lions Bring Back Home-Grown Free Agent Lineman on Value Contract

The Detroit Lions have had some good luck lately developing offensive line talent, and they have had the framework of a good line for a few years.

One player they did let get away? Guard Graham Glasgow. Back in 2016, Glasgow was a third-round pick of the Lions out of Michigan. The lineman enjoyed four nice years with the Lions, then departed in free agency to the Denver Broncos in 2020.

Now, though, Glasgow is coming back to the Lions on a new deal. On Thursday, March 16, the Lions signed Glasgow to a one-year, $4.5 million dollar deal. News of the agreement was revealed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Former Broncos’ free-agent guard Graham Glasgow, the Lions’ 3rd-round pick in 2016, is returning to Detroit on a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2023

The deal is a low-risk pact for the Lions, considering it’s for one-year, which has been a Brad Holmes special through the last few years. To that end, it’s a good move for the Lions to beef up their depth with a quality starter that the team should also know well.

The Lions might have a decision to make with Halapoulivaati Vaitai in the days ahead. If he gets released, Glasgow could start. If he stays, Glasgow is excellent depth for one of the more stout offensive lines in the NFL.

Graham Glasgow Excited to Return to Lions

In terms of his own feelings, Glasgow seems very excited to be returning to Detroit. Right after word of the deal leaked, Glasgow hopped on Twitter and provided a good reaction.

As he explained, he is very happy to be coming back to Detroit, a place he considers home. Additionally, he’s ready to play some football.

So happy to be coming back home to Detroit! I’m excited to get to work and play some ball! pic.twitter.com/fBAS2c2PLV — Graham Glasgow (@gglasgow61) March 16, 2023

Glasgow was a tough guard when he last played in Detroit, and has plenty of experience with 99 games played in the NFL and 91 starts. Notably for the Lions, Glasgow played in 62 games for the Lions with 58 starts.

Evan Brown Departs Within Free Agency to Seattle

Every move has a countermove this time of year, and for Detroit, the Lions quickly lost another member of their offensive front.

Guard Evan Brown, who has managed to be a big piece of the puzzle the last few years with regards to depth and filling in, departed. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com, Brown is signing with the Seattle Seahawks on a new deal.

The #Seahawks agreed to terms with former #Lions center Evan Brown, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2023

Heading into free agency, there were rumors that a healthy market could develop for Brown. That was according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, who first revealed this news on Sunday, March 12.

#Lions guard-center Evan Brown is expected to have a healthy market, per league sources. Former @SMUfootball standout, four-year starter has positional versatility good size (6-3, 322) and plenty of tape for evaluators with 12 career starts at center and 12 at guard @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 12, 2023

Brown has played well in Detroit, but he is not a starter for the team. That likely helped his exit from Detroit, and now Glasgow will step into his role and potentially more for 2023.