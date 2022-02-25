Former Writer Explains Why ‘Folks Would Watch’ Lions on Hard Knocks

The Detroit Lions aren’t usually one of the first teams folks think of when they think major NFL entertainment, but all of that could be set to change in a big way later on this summer.

As usual, the NFL will be looking for a team to star in Hard Knocks, their show that takes fans behind the curtain as it relates to the way a team is run. Interestingly, the Lions are not a team that can avoid the show this year, so if they are picked, they will be featured.

According to former Detroit News writer Terry Foster, that outcome should be just fine with Lions fans. Foster tweeted about the need for the Lions to be on the show when the decision is made in the new year about which team will get featured.

Hard Knocks needs to come to Detroit and visit the Lions. — Terry Foster (@terryfosterdet) February 23, 2022

“Hard Knocks needs to come to Detroit to visit the Lions,” Foster wrote. Quickly, he doubled down on that claim when pressed in the comments by the fans about some potentially thinking the team would be unpopular if they were the choice to be on the show.

You guys are wrong who say only Detroit Lions fans would watch Hard Knocks if it came to Detroit. Dan Campbell sells that show. He could be anywhere and folks would watch. — Terry Foster (@terryfosterdet) February 24, 2022

“You guys are wrong who say only Detroit Lions fans would watch Hard Knocks if it came to Detroit. Dan Campbell sells that show. He could be anywhere and folks would watch,” Foster said.

Likely, his line of thinking is right. The Detroit boss has captured everyone’s attention since he took over the team’s job in January of 2021. Since, he’s had the kneecap rant and other moments during the season that prove he might be the most entertaining coach in the league.

Campbell would likely be a rock star on the show, which it’s wise to remember the Lions. That in itself could be a good reason for the team to get featured.

Why Lions Could Become Featured Team for Hard Knocks

This offseason, the Lions didn’t make a coaching change, nor have they made the playoffs the last two seasons. Those facts qualify them to be featured on the program, along with the likes of the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers. Neither the Jets nor the Panthers are teams that generate nearly as much excitement and media hype as the Lions, especially given Campbell’s presence. Folks have been wanting to get a closer look at Campbell for a while, and by being on Hard Knocks, this would allow the kind of behind-the-scenes glimpse at the coach that many have craved.

Detroit is not typically a team that generates much NFL press, but being on Hard Knocks could get them to the point where they can use the publicity as momentum for the future. Just a few years ago, the Cleveland Browns managed to leverage their situation on the show and use it as a building point for the future.

Other Twitter Users Pushed Lions for Hard Knocks Too

The internet was already abuzz a month ago with talk about the Lions potentially being in play to be on Hard Knocks this coming year, and many people were already thrilled with the idea of getting Campbell and his team on the show perhaps to make it way more interesting than it has been lately.

Hard Knocks NEEDS Dan Campbell! Seriously though, the last few seasons have been 😴 😴 😴 https://t.co/zYy78voz61 — Megan Morant (@MeganMorantWWE) January 25, 2022

Most think Campbell would fit well with the show, and want to see it play out that way for the team and the NFL.

Dan Campbell on Hard Knocks. Hell yes. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) January 25, 2022

Even Panthers fans it seems would rather see the Lions and Campbell on the show than their own team.

As a Panthers fan I'd much rather see Dan Campbell than Matt Rhule on Hard Knocks — RAMTurtle (@RAMTurtle_) January 25, 2022

Finally, it seems some folks would be willing to sacrifice things in their life if only to catch a glimpse of Campbell on the program.

oh the things id do to have Dan Campbell and the Lions be on the next season of Hard Knocks — Jasper Warner (@Jasper__Warner) January 25, 2022

It’s clear that Campbell and the Lions are a favored team when it comes to public opinion, but now, all everyone can do is wait to see if they will be chosen. Typically, an announcement comes on the team from April to July from the league. The series premieres every August.

