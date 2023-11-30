Lions Rookie QB Hendon Hooker Reacts to Taking Next Step in Return

Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions indicated that rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker would return from injured reserve before the end of the season. On November 29, the rookie signal caller took another step closer to making that happen.

Hooker fully practiced in the NFL for the first time, as the Lions opened his 21-day return window. The 25-year-old told reporters afterwards that he was so excited to get back on the field that he couldn’t sleep the night prior.

“It was a blast. It was a blast,” Hooker said of the practice to reporters. “Just to get back out there with the guys, compete. That’s what it’s about — competing and winning ball games.

“It just feels good to actually be a baller again.”

Hooker suffered a torn left ACL and meniscus while playing college football for Tennessee on November 19, 2022. He has spent the entire season on the non-football injury list.