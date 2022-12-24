Another Young Piece Set to Get Major Chance Within Lions Secondary

The Detroit Lions have received young contributions across their roster so far this season, so much so that it can be hard to keep track of who’s excelling from the last two draft classes.

One player folks may have forgotten about due to injuries has been safety Ifeatu Melifonwu. Hurt early last season in a game against Green Bay, Melifonwu wasn’t able to stay on the field like some of his other 2021 counterparts.

Now, though, Melifonwu is rested and ready, as well as set to embrace his position shift to safety fully. This week against Carolina, the Lions are set to use him at safety as part of a platoon to replace DeShon Elliott.

Elliott was shelved this week thanks to a shoulder injury, and the Lions will have C.J. Moore and Melifonwu in the mix at safety according to Dan Campbell by way of Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Campbell said the Lions will use both CJ Moore and Ifeatu Melifonwu to replace DeShon Elliott this week. On Moore, Campbell said "he needs the battle reps" — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) December 22, 2022

Moore has been a special teams standout for the Lions, and Melifonwu hasn’t played much at all this season, though he had experience at cornerback last year and did see action in one game.

Seeing how much run Melifonwu gets could show where folks think he is at in terms of development and in the pecking order. It could be a big plus for the youngster, and a way for him to emerge along with multiple other young contributors this year.

Melifonwu’s Stats & Highlights

Some people may need a refresher on Melifonwu, who has been on the team since 2021 when he was a third-round pick out of Syracuse. In college, Melifonwu played cornerback, which is what many expected him to do in the NFL.

In college, Melifonwu put up a total of 88 tackles, three interceptions, 19 passes defended and five tackles for-loss and two fumble recoveries.

So far in the NFL, Melifonwu has put up 16 total tackles, but 15 of those came during the 2021 season. This year, Melifonwu has only seen time in one game, an October 9 loss to New England which saw him put up one tackle.

Melifonwu Has Solid Fit for Lions at Safety

Back in August, word was that Melifonwu was playing his way into the role well. To hear the process was going well for Melifonwu is not a surprise whatsoever given it always seemed he would be a good fit at safety.

Coming into the NFL out of Syracuse, there were some questions about whether Melifonwu would move to the position or not. At 6-3, Melifonwu has the kind of size that teams covet in a safety. He was always going to be one of the bigger corners in the league if he stayed at the position, so safety could fit his body better.

Additionally, Melifonwu has bloodlines at the position. His older brother Obi Melifonwu starred at the position in college:

In the pros, the elder Melifonwu put up just 16 tackles playing in eight games with one start and fought injury in his career. It’s possible the younger Melifonwu could be ticketed to play a better role in the league at the position. It might also allow him a better shot at breaking through on the roster.

That breakthrough could happen this week if Melifonwu plays well enough. He will have a chance to get it done and impress with a good performance.