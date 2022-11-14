2 Key Lions Sustain Potential Major Injuries During Victory in Chicago

The Detroit Lions saw one of the biggest injuries of their 2021 season play out after a game in Chicago, and it could be deja-vu all over again in 2022 for the team.

Frank Ragnow left the game against the Bears in 2021 with a foot injury never to return the rest of the season. Unfortunately, he may have sustained another tough injury this week that could put a damper on his season.

Ragnow, who’s been fighting injuries most of the season, was said to have left the stadium in a walking boot according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. Additionally, wideout Trinity Benson was on crutches after sustaining an injury of his own during the game after just being signed to the roster.

Frank Ragnow left the locker room with a walking boot on his left foot and Trinity Benson was on crutches — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) November 13, 2022

Naturally, a hard-hitting game like this in a divisional contest will bring some bumps and bruises, so it will be interesting to see where both players are on the injury report come Wednesday.

Safe to say this probably isn’t great news for the Lions, especially given the depth problems they are facing at both spots right now.

Ragnow Fighting Through Injuries for Lions

It’s been a tough season for Ragnow, who’s been struggling with foot trouble this year a year after the team managed to see the same thing out of their top center.

Ragnow was missing for a few weeks early in the season, and the Lions struggled without him anchoring their line. Reserve center Evan Brown has been playing guard in the absence of Vaitai, so an injury to Ragnow that requires him to be gone would put further stress on Detroit’s hobbled line.

If there’s one true thing about Ragnow, it’s the fact that he’s a gamer. Nobody has questioned his toughness, so if he can play, he’s going to try. Perhaps the boot is just a precaution to help him feel better after a tough game. Still, it wasn’t a good sight for the Lions to see after a win.

Benson’s Return Might Become Short-Lived

Benson’s injury could represent a big blow for the Lions. Detroit has been dealing with injuries to wide receivers all year, and the move to bring back Benson might have had a lot to do with that.

First and foremost, it could be an admission that hobbled DJ Chark, who has been on the IR, may not be close to a healthy return this season. The Lions had hoped that Chark would come back quickly off his bum ankle, but the move to add Benson could be insurance for if he doesn’t, or faces more injury troubles. Benson himself, though, might now be out.

Another situation worth remembering? Detroit was without the services of Josh Reynolds last week. Reynolds represents a big share of the targets given everything that has been missing for the last few weeks with the team at the position, so Benson could chip in and spell Reynolds if he is not healthy enough to play at a complete level.

Now, without Benson, the team has to figure out and see what they can do for depth. The hope is likely that Chark or Reynolds can come back soon, and the team will hope that Jameson Williams will make a rebound for the Lions and return this season.