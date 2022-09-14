Lions Injury Crisis Reaches Another New Level Ahead of Week 2

The Detroit Lions played a hard-hitting game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and while there is no rest for the weary, it’s clear the team is going to be tested in a big way.

Beginning a new week, the Lions might be even more dinged-up than they were last week. On Wednesday, the team witnessed the addition of four new players to the injury list, all of whom play a key role up front.

As Justin Rogers of the Detroit News pointed out, this week’s injury report hasn’t gotten any better for the team. In fact, it only got worse in terms of those who were already hurt as well as some new names.

Lions injury report isn't fun: Decker has a calf injury, didn't practice. Jonah Jackson was limited by a finger injury. Ragnow added a foot injury to go with his groin injury. Swift is dealing with an ankle issue. And Brockers is sidelined by a knee. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) September 14, 2022

The Lions previously dealt with injuries to Tommy Kraemer up front, but to see Decker and Jackson added to the list and Ragnow pick up a foot injury to go with a groin injury is just beyond bad news. Additionally, to see defensive lineman Michael Brockers out as well as running back D’Andre Swift added insult to injury given the importance of both.

Fans likely hoped that the team would be able to turn over a new leaf in terms of injuries, but it’s clear that’s not going to be the case whatsoever this week.

Now, the Lions will have multiple other cases to sweat out as the week goes on.

Lions Wednesday Injury Report

How does the injury report look for Wednesday? The Lions saw five of the eight players listed on the initial report miss practice entirely with their ailments.

Here’s a look at how things start off for the new week:

Michael Brockers, DL. No practice (Knee)

Taylor Decker, T. No practice (Calf)

Tommy Kraemer, G. No practice (Back)

Frank Ragnow, C. No practice (Foot/Groin)

D’Andre Swift, RB. No practice (Ankle)

Jonah Jackson, G. Limited practice (Finger)

Ifeatu Melifonwu, S. Limited practice (Hamstring)

Julian Okwara, LB. Full practice (Hamstring)

This isn’t great news for the Lions at all, and the team will need to worry about Decker and Ragnow in a big way considering the importance of both up front. Swift’s injury news is troubling as well given how he seemed to break out in Week 1. Hopefully, there are no setbacks for Jackson, who is vital in the middle of the line.

If there’s a silver lining, perhaps the rest allows the players to be ready for Sunday’s game. Even such, the frustration remains with injuries to start a new week.

Lions Offensive Line Already Hurting in 2022

The Detroit offensive front has taken some major abuse on the field in recent weeks, and is looking like a walking wounded group.

Already, the Lions lost Vaitai to injury, and with his back surgery, he may not return this year, though that is up in the air. Frank Ragnow is playing through a groin injury and is in and out of practice. Backup guard Tommy Kraemer is also dinged up, and Taylor Decker was spotted out of practice to start Week 2.

As a whole, the Lions are in some major trouble if any of those injuries are long-term, which means the team will need someone they feel as if they can rely on. The hope is that they don’t lose any more roster players, but at this point, that might not be a firm expectation given hoe players have been falling off hurt early in the season.

This week, some familiar injury issues are creeping up, and once again, the offensive line will bear the brunt of the damage. That’s unfortunate news for a group most considered to be solid in 2022.

