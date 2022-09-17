Lions Star Lineman Ruled Out, Key Players Questionable for Week 2

The Detroit Lions are going to have to continue to sweat things out in terms of the injury situation for Week 2.

On Friday, September 16, they received a major blow to their hopes when it was revealed that center Frank Ragnow would be sidelined with his groin and foot ailments this week. Ragnow didn’t practice all week, and officially won’t be able to go in the game.

Also bad news for Detroit? The fact that guard Jonah Jackson will remain questionable up to game time. That could mean big changes for Detroit’s group up front that is already walking wounded in 2022.

Evan Brown could be expected to start at center, while the Lions may have to turn to a name like Drew Forbes if Jackson can’t go.

This week’s designation list sees five other players questionable, but three players ruled in ahead of Week 2.

Lions Injury Designations Week 2

Here’s a look at how things are officially lining up for this week ahead of Sunday morning’s inactive list.

Frank Ragnow, C. Out (Groin/Foot)

Jonah Jackson, G. Questionable (Finger)

Ifeatu Melifonwu, S. Questionable (Hamstring)

Amani Oruwariye, CB. Questionable (Back)

D’Andre Swift, RB. Questionable (Ankle)

Michael Brockers, DL. In (Knee)

Taylor Decker, T. In (Calf)

Julian Okwara, LB. In (Hamstring)

This isn’t great news for the Lions at all, and the team will need to worry about what happens with Jackson, Oruwariye and Swift right up to game time in a big way considering the importance all to the team. The midweek injury to Oruwariye is concerning given his status as a solid cornerback for the team.

If there’s a silver lining, perhaps the Lions see plenty questionable players get on the field for the week and get over their injuries in time to play.

Lions Offensive Line Hurting in 2022

The Detroit offensive front has taken some major abuse on the field in recent weeks, and is looking like a walking wounded group.

Already, the Lions lost Halapoulivaati Vaitai to injury, and with his back surgery, he may not return this year, though that is up in the air. Frank Ragnow is playing through a groin injury and is in and out of practice. Backup guard Tommy Kraemer is also dinged up and has been placed on injured reserve, and Taylor Decker was spotted out of practice to start Week 2. Jackson has also picked up an injury.

As a whole, the Lions are in some major trouble if Jackson and Ragnow’s injuries are long-term, which means the team will need to rely on depth pieces if they can’t play. The hope is that they don’t lose any more roster players, but at this point, that might not be a firm expectation given how players have been falling off hurt early in the season.

This week, some familiar injury issues are creeping up, and once again, the offensive line will bear the brunt of the damage. At this point, it isn’t just that group seeing the pain, however.

That’s unfortunate news for a team that dealt with injury trouble in 2021, and didn’t want to have to endure the same problems in 2022.

READ NEXT: Analyst Praises Detroit After Week 1 Game