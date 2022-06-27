Cornerback’s Progress Leads Lions’ Top Camp Injury Recoveries to Watch

The Detroit Lions were one of the most dinged-up teams in the league last year, and that came into focus in a big way late in the season with the number of players the team had on IR.

At times, it seemed tough for the Lions to field a team without dipping into their practice squad or signing free agents off the NFL waiver wire. The good news was this helped the team build some great depth for the future, which will only help the whole team to be more successful in the end.

What players are going to be the most important to watch now in terms of health given what happened last year? Here’s a look at the names that fans will want to remember during training camp ahead of the offseason concluding.

Jerry Jacobs, Cornerback

Headlines may go elsewhere in terms of players at cornerback that need to be remembered, but arguably, Jacobs is the most-important player coming back at the spot who is a known-quantity in Detroit. Jacobs played well as he grew into a role after making the team as a UDFA, and his injury late in the year was a major blow for not only fans but the defense as well. Jacobs has shown major chops in transitioning to the league, so folks will want to see what he can do with health and another year of learning under his belt. It looks good for Jacobs so far as it relates to his return, and seeing where he is at will be significant to watch at this point for the Lions.

Jameson Williams, Wide Receiver

While he was in college, Williams lost his final bowl game to an ACL injury. While he was not with the Lions last year, he quickly becomes one of the team’s most important players to watch as it relates to an injury turnaround for this season. The Lions don’t need to rush Williams at all, but they will count on him looking healthy and continuing to show out in a good way in terms of workouts and preparation. Seeing whether Williams does expanded work during camp will be an important variable for fans to remember as they consider when he could come back. Right now, it seems he may be limited to start camp and may even need to miss time into the first few weeks of the season. Things can change for the better in recoveries, though, which makes this something to watch.

T.J. Hockenson, Tight End

Late in the 2021 season, Hockenson was lost to a hand injury in the middle of December. That was a blow to what had proven to be a resurgent Lions passing offense down the stretch with Jared Goff. It would have been nice to see what Hockenson could have offered the Lions then, but the focus is on what he can be for the team coming back now. It seems there are no lingering side effects of the injury whatsoever coming through the offseason. How Hockenson looks on the field catching and moving again will be of a major concern to fans, as they want to see him have a great season. Stay locked on him during camp.

Romeo Okwara, Edge

Most Lions fans may not even be considering Okwara as a big solution to a pass rush problem in Detroit, but the fact is, he remains a player to watch and is a major piece for the team. Okwara got a jump-start on his recovery thanks to the fact his injury happened early on, so Okwara should be good to go and ready to make a difference this season. The Lions need the guy who once put up 7.5 and 10 sacks respectively for them to make a return appearance. Can he knock the rust off in time during camp, and how does Okwara look when doing so? It’s a major variable to consider, and something that people will want to stay in tune with given how important Okwara is for the defense.

Jeff Okudah, Cornerback

2022 is a vital season for Okudah in plenty of ways, but perhaps the most obvious is health. Okuah was lost in the first game of the season and never returned, but since, has shown a great ability to bounce back and be a positive force on the team. Okudah needs to step up and make a difference for the team, and that’s something he as well as the fans know. It’s a crossroads season, so how does he look? Can he get into the mix and show himself early and often? It will be important to see what Okudah looks like and how ready he is to go ahead of this season.

