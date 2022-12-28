Lions’ Secondary Facing Potential New Injury Crisis Heading to Week 17

The Detroit Lions have struggled on defense most of the 2022 season, and while they rebounded, injuries are once again becoming a factor for the team.

In Week 16, the Lions couldn’t get off the field against the Carolina Panthers, and a big reason was the tackling in the second level. Most of the day, the secondary struggled to get a hand on players. Now, one of their top starters remains day to day.

As Dan Campbell confirmed on Wednesday, December 28 when meeting with the media, Elliott is day-to-day with the shoulder injury now.

An update on DeShon Elliott and Jamaal Williams pic.twitter.com/g2OnXJBB0u — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 28, 2022

“There again, I would say DeShon is day-to-day. Jamaal (Williams) will be out there practicing,” Campbell said to the media.

While running back Jamaal Williams coming back is great news, having Elliott remain day-to-day is much tougher news, especially how important he has looked for the team’s defense lately.

Elliott missed last week’s game in Carolina, but the hope then was that he could return at some point over the final two weeks of the season. The Lions will need him in a big way for a couple of hard-hitting NFC North contests to close the season in Week 17 and Week 18 over Chicago and Green Bay.

Rookie safety Kerby Joseph also missed practice with a back injury, which was also tough news for Detroit.

Without the injured Tracy Walker and with Joseph now dinged up as well and sitting out practice, the team’s struggling secondary isn’t going to get any breaks. Losing Elliott and Joseph would be very significant at this point.

Last week, the Lions watched as Ifeatu Melifonwu stepped in and put up eight total tackles. The Lions will be hoping veteran C.J. Moore can also step in, as he has at other points this season. Moore put up two tackles in relief duty for Elliott in Week 15.

Given Detroit’s struggles with tackling in the second level, there is no other way to spin this news at safety other than a tough break for Detroit. The team will hope both players can find a way to play this week.

Lions’ Week 17 Wednesday Injury Report

It wasn’t just Elliott and Joseph who were out of practice on Wednesday. The Lions had a couple of other players that were sidelined on the offensive side of the ball.

Wideout Josh Reynolds and guard Logan Stenberg were both down with illness. That’s a position a few other Lions have been in the last few weeks. Many have rallied to play in time for the game, and the Lions will hope this is no exception from a couple of their key cogs.

DeShon Elliott, S. No Practice (Shoulder)

Kerby Joseph, S. No Practice (Back)

Frank Ragnow, C. No Practice (Foot)

Josh Reynolds, WR. No Practice (Illness)

Logan Stenberg, G. No Practice (Illness)

Josh Woods, LB. No Practice (Biceps)

Kayode Awosika, G. Limited Practice (Ankle)

Jason Cabinda, FB. Full Practice (Illness)

For Detroit, the hope will be that Elliott and Joseph can find a way to play, because the team would be in dire straits without them. The same could be said for Reynolds and Stenberg given the depth roles they both play on the offensive side of the football.

Lions Ending Season of Quintez Cephus

It isn’t just the defensive side of the ball that is facing down some struggles with injuries. Detroit’s offense also lost a key player this week, as Campbell confirmed that wideout Quintez Cephus will be shelved the rest of the season.

Justin Rogers of the Detroit News was following along in the presser, and tweeted the confirmation of that news in real-time.

Quintez Cephus is going to stay on IR and his season is over. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) December 28, 2022

“Quintez Cephus is going to stay on IR and his season is over,” Rogers tweeted.

Cephus has been lost with injury since early in the season with a foot ailment, and his clock was ticking in terms of being designated for a return. Instead of bringing him back, though, the Lions simply shut him down for the rest of the season.

That’s worse news for Cephus and his future rather than the Lions and their wideout core, though depth is always a very good thing for the team. Cephus may be in danger of losing his role for the future.

Defensively, the Lions will hope to