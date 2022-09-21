‘I Love Detroit:’ Recent Lions’ Defensive Addition Praises Team, City

The Detroit Lions added defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs on a flier contract ahead of training camp, and so far, things have worked out well for both team and player.

Buggs has helped provide Detroit a boost in the trenches so far, and after signing with the team, he has loved what he has seen.

On Twitter, the lineman shared a great sentiment about his new team and city. As he said, he loves Detroit and wants to stick around a while.

I love Detroit Definitely Want To Be Here Long Term pic.twitter.com/YHqxN176YA — Isaiah D. Buggs (@BigPooh_91) September 20, 2022

“I love Detroit Definitely Want To Be Here Long Term,” Buggs tweeted.

The good news for Buggs? He could be in the right place providing he keeps playing well. The team has rewarded players in the past who have stepped in and provided them something.

Lineman Charles Harris and linebacker Alex Anzalone are good examples of players from the defense who were rewarded in such a way last offseason. On offense, wideouts Kalif Raymond and Josh Reynolds stuck around as well after enjoying their introduction to Detroit.

Buggs seems to enjoy where he’s at, and the Lions seem to enjoy having him just as much. That could lead to a long-term relationship for the team and the player in the future.

By the sounds of it, that is something Buggs wouldn’t mind one bit once the season plays out.

Buggs Playing Solid Role for Lions Defense

So far, Buggs has taken on the look of one of the unsung heroes of the Detroit defense this year. The reason? He has played a gritty role for the team along the defensive front.

Buggs has made run plugging his hallmark early in his career, and with the Lions, he is doing that once again. As defensive line coach Todd Wash explained to the media on Wednesday, September 21 as noted by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Buggs even received a game ball for a recent performance.

Todd Wash said both Alim McNeill and Isaiah Buggs got game balls vs. Washington, those two DTs have been key to Lions run defense so far this year. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 21, 2022

“Todd Wash said both Alim McNeill and Isaiah Buggs got game balls vs. Washington, those two DTs have been key to Lions run defense so far this year,” Birkett tweeted.

As a whole, Buggs has three total tackles so far this season with one pass defensed. He’s been a space eater for the team, and is a reason that opposing running backs are having a tougher go of it against the Lions.

Buggs’ Career Stats & Highlights

Adding Buggs was an interesting move for the Lions given where he has played in college and in the NFL prior to joining Detroit.

Buggs was a 2019 sixth-round pick of the Steelers out of Alabama, and played in Pittsburgh until his release late in the 2021 season.

Buggs then latched on with the Las Vegas Raiders for the 2022 postseason, but was not re-signed. In college, Buggs won a National Champion in 2017 with the Crimson Tide and was a productive player with 103 tackles and 11.0 sacks in college. In the pros, Buggs only had 31 tackles and one pass defended to his credit entering this season. Here’s a look at some highlights:

Play

Isaiah Buggs || Alabama Career Highlights || 2017 – 2019 Please Subscribe for More: youtube.com/channel/UCaj7Xa6msvhHRmhaHTjZkhQ Instagram: instagram.com/m__mproductions/ —————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————— (All rights go to the University of Alabama, ESPN, Fox Sports, xosdigitalsports, Universal Music Group, Southeastern Conference, SEC Digital Network, the NCAA & it’s broadcasters. I do not own the music used in this video. No Copyright Infringement Intended. I do not gain any profit from my… 2019-05-25T19:51:16Z

Buggs has shown that he still has plenty of upside while adding NFL experience. To that end, he has been an intriguing addition for the Lions and might push to stick around into the future.

READ NEXT: D’Andre Swift Draws Amazing Comparison to Start Season