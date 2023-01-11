Lions’ Fan-Favorite Defender Reacts to Season: ‘I Gave Everything I Had’

The Detroit Lions got more than they bargained for when they signed defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs as a camp body.

From day one, Buggs showed up and played hard for the Lions, not only making plays but earning himself fan favorite status along the way.

Speaking after the season ended on Twitter, Buggs was very introspective on what played out as well as thankful. As he wrote, he had everything to prove in year four with his back against the wall, and he managed to get it done.

Man What A Season Year 4 ✅ In The Books. This Year I Had To Show The World That I Belong And I Did Just That👑 I Gave Everything I Had This Season And More. God Definitely Worked His Way With Me This Season He Opened Doors That Was Closed🙏🏾 Year 5 Loading……. #96BALLFOREVER pic.twitter.com/tmDaJRJEag — Isaiah D. Buggs (@BigPooh_91) January 10, 2023

“Man What A Season. Year 4 In The Books. This Year I Had To Show The World That I Belong And I Did Just That. I Gave Everything I Had This Season And More. God Definitely Worked His Way With Me This Season. He Opened Doors That Was Closed. Year 5 Loading…,” Buggs tweeted.

It’s clear that the organization agreed with Buggs’ assessment. When speaking with the media on January 10, general manager Brad Holmes cited Buggs as a major success story that the front office and pro personnel department specifically can enjoy from this past season.

“It starts off in camp with preseason scouting. When you get into the advances and working the waiver wire, workouts, all that stuff. They’ve had some finds,” Holmes admitted to the media. “We had some summer additions post-draft of John Cominsky, Isaiah Buggs, Justin Jackson after camp. Those were real players, so credit to those guys. Those guys did a great job.”

Buggs felt he left it all on the field, and the Lions did as well. The only thing left to see now is whether or not the Lions re-sign him this offseason. It could make sense relative to how well he played and meshed with his new team.

Buggs Enjoyed Big Season for Lions

While many might have seen Buggs as a depth lineman coming to Detroit, savvy fans understand how he has changed the game for the team’s defensive front during the season.

The Lions weren’t pushed around up front as much as they may have been in the past thanks to Buggs coming into the mix and locking things down for the team in the middle. While he might not pile up big stats, he managed to play an important role for the team’s defense.

During the season, Buggs put up a total of 46 combined tackles, one pass defended and one sack. Additionally, he has been an anchor up front for the Lions in the middle of the line with Alim McNeill. The Lions needed his emergence given the health struggles of Levi Onwuzurike, Josh Paschal and others.

Buggs also became a team leader, something that became obvious when he was mic’d up late in the season.

Isaiah Buggs Mic'd Up | Extended Sights and Sounds Lions vs Jets Week 15 Check out field-level highlights and mic'd up sound from Isaiah Buggs in last week’s game against the Jets in this edition of Sights and Sounds, presented by Priority Health. Up next: #DETvsCAR | 📺 FOX Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/3epKf5l #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things… 2022-12-22T00:40:07Z

With this in mind, Buggs has been a significant player for the Detroit defense. The team could ill-afford to lose the beef and toughness he has provided the group since signing with the team just prior to the season, which is a big reason Detroit should consider keeping him around.

Buggs Wants to Stick With Lions

Buggs helped provide Detroit a much-needed boost in the trenches this season, and after signing with the team, he has clearly loved what he has seen playing with the Lions.

On Twitter back in September early in the season, the lineman shared a great sentiment about his new team and city. As he said, he loves Detroit and wants to stick around a while after learning the city.

I love Detroit Definitely Want To Be Here Long Term pic.twitter.com/YHqxN176YA — Isaiah D. Buggs (@BigPooh_91) September 20, 2022

“I love Detroit Definitely Want To Be Here Long Term,” Buggs tweeted.

The good news for Buggs? He could be in the right place to do so. The team has rewarded players in the past who have stepped in and provided them something such as Charles Harris last year as well as wideout Kalif Raymond. It would be easy to see Buggs being next in line.

Buggs seems to enjoy where he’s at, and the Lions seem to enjoy having him just as much. With his solid play and leadership, the Lions could have found a key young veteran to build around.

Obviously, Buggs proved he belonged not just in the league but in Detroit as well during the 2022-23 season.