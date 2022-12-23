New Lions Fan-Favorite Lineman Shows Leadership Mic’d up [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions managed to have one of their best signings of the offseason when they snapped up defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs.

Ever since joining the team, Buggs has become a heartbeat up front for the team’s defensive line, and has been an anchor for the team’s front helping to turn around their run defense.

Need an example of how far Buggs has come? He is now being put on the microphone for the team during games, which showcases how much the Lions think of him and what he has brought to the mix so far.

Taking on the New York Jets in Week 15, Buggs wore a mic for the team, and showed off some of the passion which has made him a force in a short time in Detroit. Before the game, he was pumping up teammates left and right on the sidelines.

Isaiah Buggs Mic'd Up | Extended Sights and Sounds Lions vs Jets Week 15

“We gotta get through some of that me and you come on come on bro let’s go come on come on come on man,” Buggs says when hyping-up fellow defender Alim McNeill.

Breaking down the huddle, Buggs showed off some passion as well, firing up his teammates and breaking down the huddle.

“You know what type of (game) these is, come on. For 60 minutes we got to continue to put our foot on their neck bro. We earned this. We deserve it all. This blowing up bro. Let’s do whatever we got to do, and come hold that win man, that’s worth it for 60 minutes bro. That’s the only job we got to do today bro,” Buggs said.

As the game drags on and Buggs makes plays, he keeps the Lions players engaged by letting them know that the Jets will make plays as well. Then, as the game drags on, Buggs gets downright fired up after the play call by Ben Johnson to Brock Wright that won the game.

“Hell of a play call Ben,” Buggs roars on the sidelines after the play which helped the Lions to a 20-17 win.

As a whole, it was an impressive win for the Lions, but an even more impressive show for Buggs, who finished with four total tackles on the day and plenty of vocal support.

Buggs Loves Fit With Lions

Not only has Buggs embraced the fit in Detroit, but he has been able to make a big difference. It seems this is a perfect fit for the Lions as well as Buggs, and it’s something he

On Twitter a few months back, the lineman shared a great sentiment about his new team and city. As he said, he loves Detroit and wants to stick around a while after learning the city.

I love Detroit Definitely Want To Be Here Long Term pic.twitter.com/YHqxN176YA — Isaiah D. Buggs (@BigPooh_91) September 20, 2022

“I love Detroit Definitely Want To Be Here Long Term,” Buggs tweeted.

The good news for Buggs? He could be in the right place providing he keeps playing well. The team has rewarded players in the past who have stepped in and provided them something such as Charles Harris last year.

Buggs Enjoying Good Season for Lions

While many might see Buggs as merely a depth lineman, it’s become clear he is much more for the Lions this season, and he has earned that distinction.

The Lions haven’t been pushed around up front as much as they may have been in the past thanks to Buggs coming into the mix and locking things down for the team. While he might not pile up the stats, he is actually playing an important role.

So far this season, Buggs has a total of 32 tackles, one sack and one pass defended, but he has been an anchor up front for the Lions in the middle of the line with Alim McNeill. The Lions have needed his emergence given the health struggles of Levi Onwuzurike, Josh Paschal and others.

It’s been great to see Buggs come into his own with the Lions, and he continues to show what kind of player he can be for the team both with is play and his passion.