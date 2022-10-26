Jack Fox Sets Ambitious Goal for Rest of Punting Career With Lions

The Detroit Lions stumbled on to a gem when they found punter Jack Fox a few years back and let him earn his way on the roster. Now, he wants to do even more damage.

Fox has been a revelation since winning the punting competition in 2020 and bursting on the scene, and earned a major extension with the team as a result. Being good isn’t enough for Fox, though, and he wants to be seen as the best of the best.

Speaking with the media including ESPN’s Eric Woodyard, Fox effectively laid down the gauntlet for his future. Next up? Becoming the best punter in the entire league.

#Lions' Jack Fox: "I want to be the best punter in the league." — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) October 26, 2022

Realistically, Fox doesn’t have to worry about reaching much higher to become the best, as he’s already right up there in the league both with metrics and the eye test. This season alone, Fox has an impressive 48.7 yards per-punt average, good for 10th in the NFL. He’s also booted five punts inside the 20 yard line. He also handles kickoff duties for Detroit, and routinely shows off his leg by bombing the ball out of the end zone.

Fox himself would likely concede this is not good enough, and would like to become even better. It’s refreshing to see that’s the case after heading his words.

Fox Just Signed Contract Extension With Lions

The future is a big topic for Fox, and that’s especially true due to the fact that the team just decided to keep him around with a brand new contract.

As NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, October 22, the Lions signed Fox to a new deal which makes him the highest paid punter in the NFL. The three-year deal is reportedly worth $3.77 million and $7.5 guaranteed according to Rapoport.

Sources: #Lions P Jack Fox is signing a 3-year extension that makes him the NFL’s highest paid punter at $3.775M per year with $7.5M guaranteed. Fox would’ve been an RFA after 2022, now rewarded by DET. Deal done by powerhouse @AthletesFirst which reps the 2 highest paid punters. pic.twitter.com/hvQH79dYiK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2022

Keeping Fox around is a huge win for the Lions. Though he said he wants to be the best, it’s clear the Lions would not have rewarded him with such a long-term pact if they didn’t feel as if he was already there.

Fox’s Career Stats & Highlights

Since taking over the punting job for Sam Martin who departed in free agency a few years back, Fox has been nothing if not dominant thus far, leading to his new deal.

He had to win an early season battle to earn the right to punt in camp, but once he overcame that, the sky was truthfully the limit. Early last season, Fox had some impressive numbers to his credit including a 50.3 average which was first in the NFL at the time. Additionally, Fox’s long punt of 67 yards early on was tied for the fifth-longest boot in the league, and he’s pinned 19 punts inside the 20 yard line, good for a tie in the sixth position in terms of his peer group at that stage.

Here’s a look back at some of Fox’s best work in 2020 with the Lions:

Jack Fox September highlights Watch all of Jack Fox's punts from the month of September, in which he was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month. Lions are back in action against the New Orleans Saints Sunday 10/4 at 1pm on FOX. Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL… 2020-10-02T00:00:00Z

With numbers and plays like that, it’s clear the Lions have more than likely locked down their punting position well into the future. The contract only proves that more, and Fox could be well on his way to a dominating career.

At this point, it’s obvious he has the right mindset to be successful and chase down this goal.