Jalen Ramsey Offers Interesting Response to Persistent Lions Rumors

With the NFL offseason just under a month away, things have begun to get interesting in terms of rumors, and the Detroit Lions have already factored into that.

With upgrades needed on defense, the Lions have seen their name connected to plenty of top players on the market unofficially. That caught the attention of a few players that have been mentioned in some early rumblings.

One of those players is cornerback Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams. Ramsey saw the pitch from Amon-Ra St. Brown for him to join the Lions, and offered a reaction. As he said, he has love for a couple of Lions and won’t comment on his future.

With that, Ramsey did say “we shall see” with a laughter emoji, leaving the door open for some interpretation.

lol much love to @JaredGoff16 & @amonra_stbrown … tried my hardest to get y’all in them playoffs this year. I won’t comment on my future tho. We shall see 😂 https://t.co/JByQFEAvjh — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 21, 2023

“Lol much love to Jared Goff & Amon-Ra St. Brown. Tried my hardest to get y’all in them playoffs this year. I won’t comment on my future tho. We shall see,” Ramsey tweeted.

Ramsey knows Goff well from the time they spent together in Los Angeles in 2019 and 2020, and clearly the defender has a lot of respect for St. Brown as well given his words. As he said, with a pair of interceptions in the season finale, he tried to help the Lions into the postseason, but it didn’t work. The Lions finished 9-8, but were on the outside looking in.

Plenty of fans would probably settle for Ramsey to come aboard now for the future rather than worry about missing the postseason at all. That makes his commentary very interesting at this point in time.

As he said, time will tell what will end up happening when the unpredictable NFL offseason gets going. For now, though, Detroit is at the very least on Ramsey’s radar.

St. Brown Trying to Recruit Ramsey to Detroit

Ramsey is one of the most interesting players in the league that could help a team over the top, and St. Brown realizes that in a big way.

On a recent edition of his podcast on The 33rd Team with his brother Equanimeous St. Brown, Amon-Ra started things off with a bit of a message to Ramsey about the Lions.

As he said, there could be a bit of an obvious connection between the sides. If he’s interested in talking about the Lions, the time to talk could soon come about for the sides.

“You know I keep seeing these Jalen Ramsey (rumors). They might release him or how that’s going to work. I know you played with (Jared) Goff before. Detroit might seem like a landing spot for you my guy so, talk to me,” St. Brown says to start the show.

Ramsey has been the subject of plenty of rumors in recent weeks, and if any move is made, the Lions could be a team interested thanks to the fact that they need some major help on the back end this offseason.

Given his status as a perennial Pro Bowl player from 2017 to 2021 who also has 19 interceptions in the NFL and a Super Bowl ring, the fit could be natural for Detroit. Ramsey would arguably be the best cornerback the Lions have had since Darius Slay, or perhaps even before that with Dre Bly.

Time will tell if anything plays out, but it’s clear St. Brown would be interested if something manages to happen.

Ramsey Could Fit Lions’ Defense Well

All kidding aside, fans should be hoping for some type of resolution with Ramsey, because he’s a serious talent that could help the Lions at one of their biggest spots of need on the team.

The Lions finished 32nd in total defense this past season, and struggled against both the run and the pass. Against the run, they finished 29th with a total of 2,491 yards allowed and 22 touchdowns.

In the secondary, these problems seemed to be the greatest most of the year. As a result, cornerback could be on the menu for the Lions early and often due to the fact that the team finished 30th in the league in pass defense, allowing 4,179 yards through the air.

Any available veteran cornerbacks that fit are sure to attract interest from the team as a result of this, both in free agency and via trade. The team is also figured to scour a deep draft class as well for more young talent at the position to build around.

More than veteran corners, though, the Lions could benefit from a true superstar at the position. At 28 years old, Ramsey has more than a few solid years left and could help the Lions as they push into their contention window. He could help a young defense not only with leadership, but elite play.

Clearly, Ramsey will be a name to watch in the coming days for Detroit with all of this in mind.