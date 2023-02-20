Analyst Explains Why Lions Could Pull off Trade for CB Jalen Ramsey

The Detroit Lions have a need at cornerback, and after a dismal 2022 season on the back end, the franchise has to turn over plenty of leaves as it relates to improving the position.

Fortunately, there’s a player that could be on the market at the position in the form of Jalen Ramsey. If the Lions wanted to make some waves at the position this offseason, they could strike a deal for Ramsey.

Already, the idea has opened the eyes of players on the team like wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown. So far, plenty of folks have been connecting Ramsey with Detroit early on, but how good is the fit for the team and could a deal get done?

Bleacher Report did name the Lions one of Ramsey’s potential landing spots if the cornerback gets released this offseason, or a move is made. A big reason according to writer Brad Gagnon was the fact that the Lions are well-positioned in terms of cap space as well as having plenty of draft picks.

“The good news is the Lions have a lot of ammunition. Spotrac estimates they have the 10th-best cap situation in the league and they’re also loaded with draft capital because they possess the first-round pick that used to belong to Ramsey’s current team,” he wrote in the piece.

More specifically, Gagnon drew perhaps the best parallel when he said that a connection with Los Angeles and Detroit between the front offices could lead the team to being able to get a deal done.

“On that note, this could also be appealing to both sides because the Rams originally acquired Ramsey when current Lions general manager Brad Holmes was a key figure in the Rams front office,” Gagnon wrote.

The connection with Holmes is certainly something to note as it relates to Ramsey. With Los Angeles, Holmes was the director of college scouting under Les Snead. He’s orchestrated two major trades with Snead before, swapping Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff and draft picks, as well as dealing for defensive tackle Michael Brockers.

If Ramsey wants out and the Lions believe in him, this connection could help grease the wheels for a possible deal in the future. If it happens, the close connection between the front offices could be a big reason why that’s the case.

Ramsey’s Career Stats & Highlights

No doubt, Ramsey is one of the truthfully elite players at the position in the league, and that’s true given both his accomplishments as well as the statistics he’s put up.

Ramsey came into the NFL in 2016 as a first round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars out of Florida State. He wasted little time making an impact, as he was a first-team All-Pro in 2017, while cracking every Pro Bowl from 2017 to 2021.

A deal sent him to Los Angeles in 2019, and he quickly helped the Rams achieve some desired postseason success. Ramsey helped the Rams claim Super Bowl 56 in 2022, and was also a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 2021.

Statistically, Ramsey has been a big play waiting to happen in the league, and he has collected 452 tackles, 19 interceptions, seven forced fumbles and 92 passes defended in his career.

Play

Jalen Ramsey Full 2022-23 Highlights | HD Jalen Ramsey's Highlights of the 2022-23 season | Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more Rams Content! His stats: espn.com/nfl/player/_/id/3045373/jalen-ramsey *I do not claim ownership of anything provided in this video.*All rights belong to their respective owners. #Rams #NFL #JalenRamsey 2023-01-09T01:07:27Z

If the Lions had the chance to add an elite veteran like Ramsey, it could go a long way for a young defense they hope to improve in the near future. His play in Los Angeles has shown that he still has it in terms of being a dominating player on the back end.

Why Ramsey Could Fit Lions’ Defense

Detroit’s defense couldn’t stop the bleeding on the back end last season, and having a guy like Ramsey at Detroit’s disposal could be a big way to help.

The Lions finished 32nd in total defense this past season, and struggled against both the run and the pass. Against the run, they finished 29th with a total of 2,491 yards allowed and 22 touchdowns.

In the secondary, these problems seemed to be the greatest most of the year. As a result, cornerback could be on the menu for the Lions early and often due to the fact that the team finished 30th in the league in pass defense, allowing 4,179 yards through the air.

Any available veteran cornerbacks that fit are sure to attract interest from the team as a result of this, both in free agency and via trade. The team is also figured to scour a deep draft class as well for more young talent at the position to build around.

More than veteran corners, though, the Lions could benefit from a true superstar at the position. At 28 years old, Ramsey has more than a few solid years left and could help the Lions as they push into their contention window. He could help a young defense not only with leadership, but elite play.

Should the Lions feel this way, the team could look closely at Ramsey when the offseason gets going.