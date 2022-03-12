Lions Instructed to Avoid Re-Signing Young Former Draft Pick in 2022

The Detroit Lions have been analyzing their roster for the last few months prepared to make moves that could help them take the next steps toward building a roster that can win, and a big question has been how many internal free agents should the team re-sign.

This past week, the Lions answered that question with one signing, bringing back wide receiver Josh Reynolds on a two-year deal. More free agents remain for Detroit that could be brought back, but the questions remain if the team will move on returns or simply let some of their other free agents go.

Not everyone is sure the Lions have to bring back a bevy of former players, and Bleacher Report recently took a good look at that with a new piece. Writer Gary Davenport took a look at picking out players from each team that should not be re-signed and the Lions had an interesting choice in linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

As Davenport wrote, given all of Detroit’s needs across the roster “a measure of frugality” should be required with different signings. That leads him to believe the team should look for an upgrade over Reeves-Maybin at off-ball linebacker this offseason.

Detroit’s linebacking group needs a makeover as a whole, and while Reeves-Maybin may have the support of the staff, the Lions might also be able to do better on the open market. As a result, it might not be a shock to see things play out in this manner for the team.

Lions Have Major Offseason Need at Linebacker

If there’s one spot where the Lions can look to improve dramatically this year, it is defense. Specifically, linebacker has been a soft spot for the last few years in Detroit, and the Lions tried to rectify that with the selection of Derrick Barnes in 2021. Barnes played fine as a rookie as he learned the ropes, but the fact is, the youngster needs plenty of help to develop as planned in both the draft and free agency and different players to step up.

With a few names such as Alex Anzalone expected to be out the door in free agency, could the Lions be players in the linebacker market? It’s more than possible given the fact that some good fits for what they like to do on defense do seem to exist. The Lions could look to free agency to help patch this hole with a veteran linebacker or two rather than re-signing a player from their own roster.

Detroit probably needs to aim high at the position and the Lions might not be sold that Reeves-Maybin can shoulder that load effectively enough. That could lead to the team making some outside additions for the roster.

Reeves-Maybin’s Stats & Highlights

After being a fourth-round pick of the Lions in the 2017 NFL draft, Reeves-Maybin has not gone on to play a huge role with the team in the last few seasons. He hasn’t started immediately nor locked down any type of significant role on the team’s defense.

When Reeves-Maybin has played, he has been able to put up huge numbers, with just 90 tackles and 0.5 sacks in his credit during his career. There’s a chance if this new staff gives Reeves-Maybin a bigger role he could end up accounting for more production. In 2021, he delivered on that idea with 82 tackles.

Here’s a look at some of his highlights from college:





At Tennessee, Reeves-Maybin was a productive player given he put up 240 tackles, 8.0 sacks and an interception in his career. That kind of versatile production is just what the Lions need, but they may not have seen it fast enough for their liking here.

To some, that makes change a virtual necessity.

