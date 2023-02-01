The future of Aaron Rodgers has been a hot topic in recent weeks, with many lining up to share their thoughts on what the legendary quarterback will do in 2023.

There might be no better person to help get a read on that than Detroit Lions’ running back Jamaal Williams. Once upon a time, Williams played with Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers, and as a result, he might have a sense of what’s next.

Speaking on Good Morning Football on Tuesday, January 30, Williams was asked what’s next for Rodgers. As he said as shown in a Twitter clip from MLFootball, in his opinion, the quarterback will be heading to play for the New York Jets in 2023.

Former #Packers and currently #Lions RB Jamaal Williams thinks Aaron Rodgers will go to the #Jets

pic.twitter.com/gFzue9O1rZ — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 31, 2023

“I just feel my boy’s going to go to the Jets. I want to see Jordan Love get his time to shine and show us what he’s worth. So yeah. Let A-Rod go to the Jets, have fun, do his thing,” Williams said on the show as shown in the tweet.

On another show on The 33rd Team, Williams added another team to his potential Rodgers list in the Las Vegas Raiders, while adding the caveat that he doesn’t care where Rodgers goes as long as he is happy.

Play

Video Video related to jamaal williams makes major prediction for future of aaron rodgers 2023-02-01T11:07:00-05:00

“Honestly man, I really don’t care as long as he’s happy and he’s enjoying football. I feel like he’s gonna go to something he knows, (or is) familiar with probably. I want to say the Raiders or Jets. That’s all I say. Just Raiders or the Jets, that’s it,” Williams told the St. Brown brothers.

Add it up and Williams clearly thinks that Rodgers will be playing somewhere other than Green Bay for the 2023 season, and certainly heading over to the AFC.

Rodgers Offers New Updates on NFL Future

So where is Rodgers at in terms of his future on his side of things? There hasn’t been any updates, even as rumors surfaced that the Packers would be looking to ship the quarterback to the AFC for two first-round picks.

Speaking to the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers was asked what his timeline is for deciding on playing another season. As he said, it seems there’s already been discussions about his future, but after there is an announcement about if Rodgers wants to keep going, the rest will sort itself out in due time.

"I'm not a part of those conversations right now but when I make up my mind everybody will know"@AaronRodgers12 dives into the possibility of returning to the Packers #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/3e0QUXOGVZ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 31, 2023

“It sounds like there’s already conversations going on which aren’t involving me which are interesting. Honestly, I’ve been insulated to a lot of that. I was in Nashville, and I’ll be out here this week playing the (AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am). I’m not a part of those conversations right now. When I make up my mind one way or another, you guys, Packers – not in that order – and everybody else will know at some point,” Rodgers said on the show.

For his part, Rodgers also told McAfee that he still isn’t sure what his future holds, and an answer could be coming on that front in a few more weeks, too.

"I feel confident that in a couple weeks I'll feel more strongly about one of the two decisions"@AaronRodgers12 shares his thoughts on returning for a 19th season #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/vleb7DUJoM — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 31, 2023

“Look, it’s going to be a little more time for my decision. And I feel confident that in a couple weeks I’ll feel definitely more strongly about one of the two decisions,” Rodgers said to the show.

Regardless of what happens, the rumor mill is going to continue to churn on in multiple ways in the coming days with regard to Rodgers and his future on the field.

Williams Describes Playing With Rodgers

No matter what ends up happening with Rodgers or where he plays, Williams knows one thing is certain. He learned a lot playing with the quarterback that benefitted his own career immensely.

Speaking on The 33rd Team to Amon-Ra St. Brown and Equanimeous St. Brown, Williams discussed what he learned from playing with Rodgers. As he explained, it’s where Williams learned to be a professional given the amount of good veterans he interacted with on a daily basis with the team, including the quarterback.

Play

Video Video related to jamaal williams makes major prediction for future of aaron rodgers 2023-02-01T11:07:00-05:00

“He’s a cool dude man. I like him just for the professional part, like he’s just gonna make sure you’re a professional doing your job like what you’re supposed to do,” Williams said. “So that’s why I feel like you don’t be at this level for so long just lollygagging and bull******** all the time, so that’s why I’m grateful for being in that locker room for four years to see how Marcedes (Lewis) played the game, how Aaron played the game, how David (Bakhtiari) played. Mason Crosby. Just like in general, them being vets and how they go about their business is literally how I was watching my whole four years of learning how to keep things successful for me and have a long career in the business of playing.”

Williams clearly considers Rodgers a close competitor and a friend after their time spent together and all the lessons he learned. Does that mean anything to the Packers, Raiders or Jets in terms of their need at quarterback?

Everyone will simply have to wait and see what the future holds for Rodgers now.