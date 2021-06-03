Lions’ Jamaal Williams Makes Fitting Plea to Aaron Rodgers

The Detroit Lions have struggled to beat Aaron Rodgers and his Green Bay Packers through the years, and that’s something running back Jamaal Williams knows being on the other side of the rivalry.

So while Williams is friends with Rodgers and only wants the best for him, he also wants to see the Lions succeed. With this in mind, the current disaster between the Packers and Rodgers can continue according to Williams, who would prefer to see the quarterback continue to keep siting on the sidelines.

Speaking with the media, Williams made this funny admission.

Jamaal Williams: I love 12 (Aaron Rodgers). I want him to do whatever makes him happy… but for my Lions teammates, he can go ahead and stay out for a minute. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) June 3, 2021

Obviously, Williams’ candid comment will speak to a lot of Lions fans who would agree with the notion that Rodgers can stay on the sidelines and stay away from the field in 2021. Most fans don’t want to see Rodgers come back to the Packers after being tormented him for over a decade in between the lines.

What will happen with Rodgers? That remains anyone’s guess, but it’s clear that Williams wants his friend to find greener pastures this offseason so that his new team can benefit.

Duce Staley Praises Williams

Williams has been a breath of fresh air for the Lions beat as well as their fans since he joined the team. He has a penchant for giving some of the best press conferences on the team, and beyond that, he’s been bringing it on the field as well. Duce Staley spoke with the media and admitted he’s loved having Williams in his room.

Staley said:

“Start with his leadership on and off the field, especially in the classroom. Just, he brings that presence, that leadership that a running back that has played the game brings. When you get on the field, you look at his work ethic. This guy’s out there working, he’s staying out there, asking questions, going through footwork. It’s a pleasure to have him.”

All in all, the Williams experience has been a good one thus far for the Lions.

Williams’ Stats and Fit With Lions

Running back depth has been an issue that Williams has had to fight through in Green Bay, but for years, the runner has been a key part of the mix and a durable runner. With his role all but being replaced by A.J. Dillon, the Lions could find a way to work Williams into the mix and add some power to their rushing game. Williams has rushed for 1,985 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career and could be the type of player that lends some depth to the Detroit ground attack and the new physical mindset they want to embody. At 26, he still has plenty of life left in his legs as well.

During his career, Williams has run well against the Lions, with 325 yards and 1 touchdown against Detroit. That’s the most production in terms of yards that Williams has enjoyed against any team he’s played.

He’s on the other side of the rivalry now, and as such, would prefer that Rodgers stayed away like most Lions fans would.

