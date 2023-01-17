Lions Weapon Called Biggest Surprise, Praised ‘Revelation’ for Offense

The Detroit Lions haven’t made a habit out of running the ball effectively historically, which is probably why many are surprised the team did just that in 2022.

This past season, the team had one of the top 10 rush offenses in the league and were paced by a dynamic duo of D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. While Swift was good himself with over 900 all-purpose yards, it was Williams that really caught the eye of many on the outside.

Williams was a sledgehammer near the goal line, and also led the team with big runs and consistency on the ground to go over 1,000 yards. As a result, he’s getting called out in a positive way following the season.

Pro Football Focus recapped the 2022 season in a piece in which they named highest-graded players as well as their biggest surprises. In terms of surprise factor, Williams caught their attention the most in Detroit.

Writer Marcus Mosher was a huge fan of what Williams was able to accomplish, and wrote about it in the piece. As he said, Williams looked like a perfect fit for the Lions’ offense and was very impressive this year.

“How can you not be impressed by what Williams did in 2022? Not only did he lead the NFL in rushing touchdowns (17), but the team took on his identity and physical style. Williams is the perfect back to pair with D’Andre Swift and was a revelation for the Lions this season,” Mosher wrote in the piece.

In 2021, Williams rushed for 601 yards and three touchdowns. While that was solid for Detroit, it paled in comparison to his 2022 year, which saw 1,066 yards and 17 touchdowns. Williams had never been a 1,000 yard rusher before, and typically, he hovers around the 450-600 yard range.

Safe to say the jump opened plenty of eyes, and earned Williams status as a big surprise for the team.

Dan Campbell Praises Williams’ 2022 Season

Not only do sites like PFF seem to love Williams for what he was able to do, but his head coach appreciates the output as well.

Following the season, Dan Campbell spoke with the media and recapped the year. As he said, one of his highlights was seeing Williams put the team on his back, rush for over 1,000 yards and also break some long-standing records along the way.

1,000+ rushing yards

17 TDs What a year for @jswaggdaddy and this o-line 💪 pic.twitter.com/6vPba9pW8W — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 9, 2023

“The fact that we got a 1,000 yard rusher, that speaks volumes not only about him but about the offensive line. And the 17 touchdowns. To surpass one of the greats of all time, and he happens to be here in Detroit in Barry (Sanders), that’s impressive,” Campbell said to the media. “That’s something they all can share. They’re all a part of that. The offensive line, the tight ends, the receivers blocking down field, and of course him doing what he does. I think it’s great. I think it’s impressive.”

Williams himself has deferred credit in the past to his offensive line and teammates and even gifted them in the process, so Campbell doing that as well points to the selfless nature of the team.

Williams’ 2022 Stats Impressive

There were few players more productive on the ground this season in terms of touchdowns in the league than Williams, which has allowed him to make some NFL history not seen in years and decades.

With two touchdowns against Green Bay in Week 18, Williams set the single-season rushing touchdown record in Detroit with 17 scores, surpassing Hall of Famer Barry Sanders. The dagger score came on third-and-goal in the fourth quarter:

As a whole, Williams has a gaudy slash line this year for Detroit. He rushed for 1,066 yards and 17 touchdowns. Additionally, he managed to put up 73 receiving yards for the team. He was Detroit’s leading rusher on the season, and always dependable.

With a big output over the final handful of games, Williams was able to crack the elusive 1,000 yard mark for Detroit, which was huge for a Lions running back given nobody since Reggie Bush had accomplished that feat since 2014.

Not only was his work fantastic in the end, but it was also surprising in a good way to PFF, which earned him this title.