Key Offensive Weapon Called Lions’ Best Veteran Contract on Team

The Detroit Lions have done a nice job to build their roster over the last few seasons, and as they keep building, they are managing to find some great values along the way.

General manager Brad Holmes has done some damage in a big way for the Lions, and one of the best moves he has made may have been taking a chance on a running back castoff from the rival Green Bay Packers.

When Holmes picked up Williams, he likely knew he could be a big piece for the rebuilding Lions, but did he ever envision him being such a major steal? Possibly not, but that’s just what Williams has become.

Recently, Football Outsiders analyst Cale Clinton took a look at the best veteran contract on teams across the league for ESPN. Williams came up as the answer for the Lions according to Clinton, and the reason had everything to do with his production matched with a very low cost.

“Calling 2022 a career year would be an understatement. Williams ranks top ten in rushing DVOA for the first time in his career while posting a career-high 3.3% rushing DVOA. Having already taken more rushing attempts than in any previous season, Williams’ 731 rushing yards are the 11th most in the league through 12 weeks. His 13 rushing touchdowns lead all running backs and match the number of rushing touchdowns Williams scored in the previous five seasons. Making the most of the opportunity given to him, Williams turned what was likely a temporary starting role amid injury into a career-changing season,” Clinton wrote.

As Woodyard pointed out, Williams is only owed $4,375,000 for his work in 2022 the rest of the way, which is a very insane value given what he has been able to produce so far in the league.

Will Williams want to return to Detroit? Will the Lions want to bring him back? It’s possible, but a discussion for another day. For now, all fans can do is simply marvel at how productive and solid Williams is and how impressive his deal is, too.

Williams Having Major Season With Lions

In terms of his complete impact on his team, it’s arguable that the Lions have one of the most valuable players in the league in a complete way.

Not only is Williams a boss on the field, but he is a major leader for the Lions as well. He brings it in terms of leadership, and always has something positive to say to his teammates to build the roster up.

Moreover, he has a sense of humor that is unparalleled, and he manages to keep things light for the team amid the serious business of NFL football. Given what he does do on the field, his impact may only be more important overall.

As a whole, Williams has a gaudy slash line this year for Detroit. Heading into Week 13 Williams had put up 734 yards, 13 touchdowns and counting. With a big enough output over the final handful of games, he may crack the 1,000 yard mark for Detroit, which would be huge for a Lions running back.

Lions Should Bring Back Williams This Offseason

As the numbers seem to prove, Williams will be in demand for teams this offseason. If the Lions are thinking about what to do, they need not ponder the decision too long when the time comes.

Williams, thanks to his ability to be a sledgehammer near the goal line and in the red zone, has earned the right to stay with the Lions. He’s also been one of the best vocal leaders on the team, which means the Lions shouldn’t overthink his free agency and simply bring him back when all is said and done.

It’s clear that Williams has been the team MVP for the Lions during the 2022 season. He’s not going anywhere in the short term, and hopefully, the team will decide to keep him around for the long-term as well.

It will likely take a lucrative new contract to keep Williams around, but in the end, that could be worth in in a big way for the Lions given all he brings to the team and has brought in 2022.